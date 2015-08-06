The Collection CEO Ken Gorin on the New Ferrari of Miami

By Alejandra Torres | July 5, 2018 | Lifestyle

The Collection CEO Ken Gorin takes us on a ride through the new Ferrari of Miami dealership, where custom everything is the name of the game.

What’s the first reaction you hope people have when they step into Ferrari of Miami?

My vision has always been to elevate our clients’ experience and ensure customer convenience. In addition to our Coral Gables location, we wanted to add a second option for those enthusiasts that live in Miami Beach, Downtown and the surrounding area. Now our local Ferraristi have a choice.

Everyone wants customization. Tell us about the unique offerings you have in that department.

The Atelier Customization Lounge is a creative workshop for clients to create the car of their dreams, to build a vehicle that is as expressive as their own personalities. They can pick from 20 different colors for the bodywork, custom stitching and carbon fiber to satisfy their every whim. The options are endless. Before committing, they can see their vision become a reality with the latest 3D virtual configurator. The finishing touch? A plaque featuring the owner’s signature.

Who might we run into at Ferrari of Miami?

Ferrari aficionados have discerning taste and a special passion. Let’s face it, no one really needs a Ferrari. They choose one for the way the car and everything that goes along with owning a Ferrari makes them feel. So, I would say, that’s the common denominator for our clientele on any given Saturday.

Best place to drive a Ferrari?

The Rickenbacker Causeway because it offers the best view of the Miami skyline.

Will we ever see a self-driving Ferrari?

The Ferrari experience is about driving and being one with the car. A self-driving Ferrari... I’m not so sure about that.

Lets talk about your personal collection. What was your first car?

An MGB. My dad had an MG and Austin-Healey dealership.

Do you own any vintage?

A 1974 British Racing Green Jaguar XK-E. I restored that car with my father in the late 1970s, and in my opinion, it will always be the most beautiful car I’ve ever seen.

What is your dream car?

I get to drive all of the world’s best cars, and I get to switch them whenever I like. With eight brands to choose from, it’s hard to choose one in particular... that’s one of the reasons I can say I am living my dream every day.

1550 Biscayne Blvd., 305.476.2006, ferrariofmiami.com