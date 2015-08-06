How to Experience Miami Like the A-List

By Brett Berk and Patricia Tortolani | July 9, 2018 | Lifestyle

We often complain about what to give the person who has everything. These protests are usually hyperbolic. But in this billionaire’s paradise, we take that query seriously. Very seriously.

THE MOTHERSHIP

Nearly 325 feet in length, the new Aviva superyacht (pictured above) from Abeking & Rasmussen (abeking.com), designed by Reymond Langton and winner of this year’s World Superyacht Award, is among the 50 biggest—and most luxurious—in the world. It also raises the bar on engineering with a full-size indoor padel tennis court that stretches over two decks. Its value: over $150 million.

CABANA CHIC

How better to take in the breathtaking views of the Atlantic than from your private Fendi-outfitted cabana? Please don’t answer because there is truly no beach day more spectacular than one at The Estates at Acqualina. Only nine 358-square-foot poolside cabanas are available, and ownership starts at $3 million. 17885 Collins Ave., 305.933.6666, estatesatacqualina.com

THE NEXT FRONTIER

While Elon Musk works on getting us to Mars, Aston Martin and Vero-based Triton (tritonsubs.com), a leading manufacturer of personal submersibles, can take you to the deep seas—in style. The Project Neptune, an ultra-luxury three-person sub, is capable of diving to over 1,500 feet and can be yours for $4 million.

SO FRESH AND SO CLEAN

Butlers and estate managers are key in running a household. But the real indulgence is a laundress to steam your bedsheets and shine your loafers. The Wellington Agency (thewellingtonagency.com) provides prescreened, uniformed employees for a mere $5,000 per month.

DRINK LIKE A KING

Inside La Cava, the private dining room at the Faena Hotel, is perhaps some of the most exclusive real estate on Miami Beach: nine Louis XIII lockers ($4,500) for the most discerning cognac sippers. Owners can access their personalized bottle from any location in the hotel, at any time, with white glove service. 3201 Collins Ave., 305.534.8800, faena.com

24K MAGIC IN THE AIR (JORDANS)

Calling all sneakerheads! If you’ve got the swagger and the money to spend, artist Daniel Jacob (thedanlife.com) has a pair of Golds ready for you. The custom Air Jordan 1s are decked out with over 15,000 crystals and matching gold laces—for $6,500.

BUY BEFORE BASEL

Art world darlings Nikolai and Simon Haas create otherworldly, biomorphic sculptures and furnishings. Before their first solo exhibition at The Bass museum this fall, art enthusiasts are scooping up ceramics pieces (price upon request, r-and-company.com), for their private collections.

THE PERSONAL CELEBRITY CHEF

How does a billionaire do a summer cookout? It begins with Meatmarket’s (meatmarket.net) star chef Sean Brasel firing up the grill, a half dozen Australian wagyu beef tomahawk ribeyes, and whoever happens to be on your very fabulous backyard barbecue invite list. Brasel’s menu starts at $3,500 (not including liquor or staff costs)—from there, the sky is the limit.

WHEELIE COOL

There are beach cruisers and there are racing bikes. And then there’s the Dior Homme x Bogarde Gold BMX (diorhomme.com). This limited-edition (only 100 exist) $4,700 bicycle features a gold metal finish, calfskin details, and the Dior logo and signature bee on the brakes and frame.

MAKING A SPLASH

Remember when a clawfoot tub was bathroom #goals? Add a Carrara marble vanity and you were basically living the spa life? The Porcelanosa Faces stone bathtub in Persian white (starting at $30,000), with all its MoMA-worthy angles, raises the (towel) bar on bathroom design. 3705 Biscayne Blvd., 786.329.6753, porcelanosa-usa.com

GO BIG OR GO HOME

Billionaires don’t buy magnums—they buy jeroboams. It’s a boss move that gets you twice as much Champagne to sip (or spray), plus bragging rights. Go really big with a full case of Krug Grande Cuvée. $1,470 for 3 L bottle, clos19.com

LIVING LARGE

Roche Bobois, a favorite of mansion dwellers and their interior designers, has teamed up with Dutch designer Marcel Wanders on pieces for the ultimate statement living room: the Globe Trotter Collection (price upon request). 3454 Biscayne Blvd., 786.655.4747, roche-bobois.com

TAILGATE IN STYLE

Named for the world’s largest diamond, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the premier automaker’s first SUV, and it’s as capable as it is elegant. Niceties include a Champagne fridge and slide-out leather seats (from $325,000). Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Miami, 2060 Biscayne Blvd., 877.882.5894

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE

And when it comes to the money-is-no-object crowd, that means never having to say goodbye to your beloved pooch. Viagen Pets (viagenpets. com), with clinics in South Florida, allows owners to clone their dogs ($50,000) or cats ($25,000). Barbra Streisand did it—and you can, too.

AGELESS WONDER

What would you pay to live forever? This is a question many have asked, but few have acted on. The “few” are the billionaires among us who are pouring money into longevity research. At the Medical Health Institute (medicalhealthinstitute.com) in North Miami, this research is going into practice by way of therapies for men and women that focus on tailored hormone maintenance.

BALLER TOWN

In an unprecedented collaboration, Louis Vuitton has teamed up with Adidas to create the ultimate soccer fantasy trunk. The FIFA World Cup Official Match Ball Collection trunk (price upon request) is made to order in Asnières and will contain re-editions of the 13 official match balls used at World Cups since 1970. 140 NE 39th St., 305.573.1366, us.louisvuitton.com

NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM

Forget face painting. And don’t even consider a petting zoo. For the ultimate birthday bash, the mega-privileged tots of Miami are asking for a night at the Frost Museum of Science (frostscience.org). For a cool $25,000 (not including food or staffing), you can blow out candles with a 30-foot dinosaur, dance party in the planetarium and sleep under the 500,000-gallon aquarium.

DESIGN DREAMS

Pritzker Prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid pioneered a complex, swoopy style, designing dozens of iconic buildings. Her curvaceous yet linear Corian and wood kitchen island (from $80,000) reflects that aesthetic and incorporates a sink and Boffi range. 3800 NE Second Ave., 305.571.8216, boffistudiomiami.com

DRIPPING IN DIAMONDS

Statement earrings are back this season. Kirk Couture's chandelier earrings ($91,250) have it all, featuring 30 pear-shaped yellow diamonds and two colorless round diamonds for a total of nearly 18 carats, a perfect complement to all that precious 18K gold. 142 E. Flagler St., 305.371.2114, kirkjewelers.com