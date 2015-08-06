July by the Stars: Astrologer Kim Allen Breaks Down Your Horoscopes

By Ocean Drive Staff | July 13, 2018 | Culture

We turned to our friend and astrologer Kim Allen for insight into what the month of July has in store for us.

Aries

Clarity in both your physical and emotional space is a necessity. New moon vibes inspire physical harmony by straightening up your home. Love issues can be dealt with during the full moon as you side step disagreements. Deceptive work conversations cause problems during Mercury retrograde. Watch your words.

Taurus

Channels of communication magically open around new moon making conversations easier. Raise your mental receptiveness with positive affirmations and creative visualizations during the Mercury retrograde. A big career surge appears around full moon as rays for abundance are active. Don't be afraid to take a move upwards!

Gemini

Be more disciplined with your cash. Monetary growth swerves for the better during new moon. Stay away from family dramas that might reveal secrets during Mercury retrograde. Emotional maintenance comes in handy during full moon. Think twice before taking certain actions. Expressing your feelings has a consequence.

Cancer

'Hot spots' in love are highlighted this new moon. There are some things you won't be able to ignore. Constant bickering in relationships is a sign that something must change. The full moon alerts you to real reasons for love irritations. The Mercury retrograde turns your attention toward strengthening your income and putting everything else on hold.

Leo

Loyalty issues arise this new moon. Friends associating with known enemies can be a concern. Sacrifices made for others are under scrutiny. The full moon makes it difficult to ignore existing problems. You need to know where a person stands. The Mercury RX activates a need for work change. Pave a stronger financial future.

Virgo

Consider making new friends and widening your social circle this new moon. The more positive people you know, the better. You're now in an outstanding career cycle and you're reminded of this during the Mercury retrograde. Avoid rotten work situations this full moon by staying away from under handed and rotten coworkers.

Libra

A balance of home and work is the key to increasing finances this new moon. Harmony with loved ones aid in making better career choices. Don't be fooled by old promises from an ex. They can confuse your path in the future. Unresolved feelings ruin the chance of getting the love you need. Be brave and go for wishes to be fulfilled.

Scorpio

Much sought after information surfaces during the new moon. News you've been waiting for arrives and you're glad to receive it. Job situations begin to make sense during the Mercury retrograde and preps you to make a career decision. Bad blood between family members can arise during full moon. Avoid all controversies.

Sagittarius

Unexpected avenues of income materialize during the new moon. Fresh ideas energize you to get things moving. Touchy conversations cause a big riff with acquaintances during Mercury retrograde. Leave sensitive topics alone. Irritations around the full moon cause mental aggravation. Get as much rest as possible to stay calm.

Capricorn

Independence proves to be enjoyable during the new moon. Draining relationships are released as you seek fulfillment in other ways. Financial struggles create problems with others as they expect to be rescued during the Mercury retrograde. Full moon energy creates a hardcore fearlessness to succeed. Better money is at your finger tips.

Aquarius

Focus on your physical wellness this new moon by upgrading your diet and readjusting exercise needs. Feel good and look good. Toxic relationships are severed during the Mercury retrograde as hidden motives of others are revealed. Goal setting takes precedence during full moon. You are motivated to be more serious.

Pisces

Adventure calls to you this new moon. You embrace a fresh sense of freedom and will take every chance to try something new. Control issues with coworkers can test your patience during Mercury retrograde, so guard your temper. Someone with a grudge might seek you out this full moon to make their feelings known. Avoid the situation.