Search Our Site

What to Do When Music's Biggest Stars Come to South Florida

By Alejandra Torres & Katie Jackson | July 24, 2018 | Culture Lifestyle

Share

Jay. Bey. Tay. Some of music's biggest names are jetting to South Florida to take center stage. Ocean Drive gives you the essentials to ensure your night is extra.

shawn-mendes.jpg

Shawn Mendes, The Tour

July 26 at the AmericanAirlines Arena
Where to pregame: Baby Jane. It’s totally that low-key place Mendes would take his Bebita.
What to wear: If you want to catch his eye when he’s belting out “In My Blood,” do like rumored girlfriend Hailey Baldwin did at the Met Gala and rock Tommy Hilfiger and a pink hairdo.
Who you’ll see: Hailey Baldwin, duh

janelle-monae.jpg

Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer Tour

July 27 at the Fillmore Miami Beach
Where to pregame: Jaya at the Setai Miami Beach. It’s sultry. It’s swank. And you can sip Moët before Monáe. Need we say more?
What to wear: Take note from the pantsuit pro and rock a sleek monochromatic two-piece.
Who you’ll see: Not only is Monáe a vocal sensation, she also plays matchmaker. (She set up Solange Knowles and hubby Alan Ferguson.) You bet Bey’s sis will show some love.

taylor-swift.jpg

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Aug. 18 at the Hard Rock Stadium
Where to pregame: Melinda’s Mezcal Bar. Dark, dramatic and hush-hush—Miami’s latest speak-easy screams Tay’s current #Reputation.
What to wear: A snake ring (or something Draco Malfoy would love). If you’re a true Swiftie, you’ll know why.
Who you’ll see: While there may be some “Bad Blood” between Swift and her OG girl gang, you can still count on bestie Selena Gomez to support (and maybe give a surprise performance).

jay-z-beyonce.jpg

Jay-Z and Beyoncé On The Run II Tour

August 31 at the Hard Rock Stadium
Where to pregame: Joey’s Italian Cafe. With pizzas topped with honey and hot peppers (to go with the hot sauce in your bag) and decor that’s reminiscent of a Jay-Z album cover, it’s a place fit for the king and queen. It’s no wonder they frequent the Wynwood hot spot every time they’re in town.
What to wear: For this royal affair, leave your fancy hat at home and break out your mesh mask (a la Beyoncé’s Interview mag cover).
Who you’ll see: Who won’t you see? Jay and Bey have an A-list entourage. (Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Chris Martin, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, the Obamas, the list goes on and on...)

Tags: musicians music concerts live music arts & culture
Categories: Culture Lifestyle

SHAWN MENDES PHOTO BY RICK MADONIK/THE TORONTO STAR VIA ZUMA WIRE; JANELLE MONAÉ PHOTO COURTESY OF ATLANTIC RECORDS; TAYLOR SWIFT PHOTO BY MERT & MARCUS; JAY-Z AND BEYONCE PHOTO COURTESY OF ROC NATION

