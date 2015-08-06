    

Parties

See More
Read More
Ocean Drive Magazine and European Wax Center host a Swim Week Daytime Fête
Read More
Ocean Drive magazine celebrates the 25th Anniversary Swim Issue with Heidi Klum and Heidi Klum Swim, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach
Read More
Sephora & Ocean Drive Celebrate Grand Opening of Sephora Lincoln Road

People

See More
Read More
Supermodel Heidi Klum on Her New Swimwear Line & Feeling Comfortable in Your Own Skin
Read More
Irie Weekend is Taking Over the Magic City...Again
Read More
Keren Eldad Teaches Miami Execs Keys to Success with Award Winning Workshop

Food & Drink

See More
Read More
Celebrate National Tequila Day with These Cocktails
Read More
5 Palm Beach Restaurants to Try This Weekend
Read More
10 Fabulous Summer Cocktails to Try

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More
A Private Tour of Prive Island Estates
Read More
Technogym Is Bringing Chic Fitness Solutions to Your Home
Read More
Ocean Drive's Guide to the Best Luxury Condos in Miami Hotels

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More
How Louis Vuitton's Master Perfumer Reinvents the Smell of Masculinity
Read More
First Look: Coterie Pop-Up at Faena Bazaar
Read More
Montce Swim Kicks Off Miami Swim Week with a Chic Pop-Up Boutique
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Ocean Drive Magazine and European Wax Center host a Swim Week Daytime Fête

| July 17, 2018 | Parties

Share

On Saturday, July 14th, Ocean Drive Magazine along with European Wax Center celebrated Swim Week with a daytime soirée at the Nautilus South Beach. Models Joy Corrigan and Afiya Bennett hosted the afternoon featuring beauty, wellness and fashion. The day began with a SOL Yoga class led by yoga instructor and local influencer Myriam Ghandour. Following the yoga class, the VIP attendees enjoyed an afternoon of pampering including a hydration bar from European Wax Center, braid bar by Danny Jelaca, nail art by Vanity Projects, pop up shopping with Gabriela Pires Beachwear and Bianca Coletti. Keeping cool with detoxifying antioxidant water boosters by Dr. Brandt, and beats by Coco Hara, guests savored brunch by the bite, cocktails by Courvoisier and popsicles from Lady Fingrs.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

CHRIS CARTER

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts

Read More
Supermodel Heidi Klum on Her New Swimwear Line & Feeling Comfortable in Your Own Skin

Read More
The Burgeoning Art Scene in Bal Harbour Village

Read More
July by the Stars: Astrologer Kim Allen Breaks Down Your Horoscopes


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: