Ocean Drive Magazine and European Wax Center host a Swim Week Daytime Fête

| July 17, 2018 | Parties

On Saturday, July 14th, Ocean Drive Magazine along with European Wax Center celebrated Swim Week with a daytime soirée at the Nautilus South Beach. Models Joy Corrigan and Afiya Bennett hosted the afternoon featuring beauty, wellness and fashion. The day began with a SOL Yoga class led by yoga instructor and local influencer Myriam Ghandour. Following the yoga class, the VIP attendees enjoyed an afternoon of pampering including a hydration bar from European Wax Center, braid bar by Danny Jelaca, nail art by Vanity Projects, pop up shopping with Gabriela Pires Beachwear and Bianca Coletti. Keeping cool with detoxifying antioxidant water boosters by Dr. Brandt, and beats by Coco Hara, guests savored brunch by the bite, cocktails by Courvoisier and popsicles from Lady Fingrs.