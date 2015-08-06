Top Marinas for Miami's Most Luxe Superyachts

By Nicole Schubert | July 23, 2018 | Lifestyle

With summer in full gear, nothing says sunshine and Saturdays more than boating. And with South Florida righteously earning the title for the epicenter of all things mega yachts, there’s an abundance of waterfront destinations to park your boat in. Ocean Drive rounded up the top five most posh and plush exclusive paradise hot spots - offering on-site private dockage – for yacht enthusiasts looking for world-class Magic City harbors.

Aston Martin Residences

Aston Martin Residences. A destination where local and international billionaires can live the high life with supercars and even more luxe superyachts. With an exclusive marina located behind this iconic downtown building overlooking Biscayne Bay, residents can channel their inner Bond in Aston Martin’s first global real estate project. So if you’re looking to trade in your hot wheels for an engine with water power, not to worry. This speedway has a two-way race track with road signs pointing to on the ground and in the water. 300 Biscayne Blvd Way, (305) 573-7333

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach



The only property in Miami with both a lake and an ocean. The Ritz – Carlton Residences, Miami Beach – nestled on the exclusive shores of Surprise Lake – caters to those looking for the marina living lifestyle. Offering 36 private boat dockages to residences, as well as unlimited access to The Residences’ private captained day yacht - a Frauscher Lido 1017 – this chic waterfront condo is a mega yacht lover’s dream. With access to an on-site concierge for day trips and a navigable marine helipad, this state of the art private palace says 360 degrees of all things Oceanside lavish. 4701 N Meridian Ave, (305) 602-2929

Fisher Island Club



Miami’s oldest social club for high society members and fashionable bon vivants. Fisher Island Club and its seaside oasis define grandeur at its finest. Accessible only by ferry, this first-class destination is a water wonderland for those looking to explore the nautical lifestyle. With two surge proof marinas – one to be the only existing deep-water marina in South Florida – and over 100 slips to park your mega yacht in, it’s easy to see why this world-class location made our list for top magic city marinas. Boasting water depths of 15 feet leading up to marina entrances, spanning 8 feet within the inner marina, and 12 feet within the outer marina, this maritime marine sanctuary is top notch and ultra-luxe. 6921 Valencia Dr, (305) 535-6000

Island Gardens



An aquatic arena located on Watson Island between Miami Beach and downtown Miami, this sea lover’s paradise is a groundbreaking waterfront destination in South Florida. Island Gardens, the Western Hemisphere’s first hub to have a deep water, superyacht marina of its size, enables cruising captains to park vessels up to 550 feet in length, with drafts up to 21 feet. And with up to 50 boat slips, seafarers have enough room to park not one ship, but two. So if you’re looking for an oceanic haven – complete with two luxury hotels, outdoor and indoor dining with arrival welcome by land or sea, and water taxi transportation system servicing Miami and the beaches - we recommend splurging on this newly launched naval nirvana. A home for sailors, yachters, and elite A-listers. 888 MacArthur Cswy, (305) 531-3747

Prive at Island Estates



The ultimate island with the ultimate marina. Located on South Florida’s last developable private island, Prive at Island Estates is offering yacht enthusiasts a life without limits. Between 70,000 square feet of indoor social spaces, several acres of outdoor amenities, a two-story gym and spa in both towers, and an expansive double pool deck, this lush, one of a kind residence has it all – by air, land, and sea. And when you think you have it all, there’s always one surprise left. A private marina with 48 slips that hold up to 135 - foot yachts, sits just outside your backyard. So if you’re saving the best for last, then we suggest splurging on this rare and unique property and posting up on the seaside while relaxing on water’s edge. 21500 Biscayne Blvd, (305) 974-5041