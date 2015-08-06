| July 31, 2018 | Parties

On Tuesday, July 31st, Ocean Drive magazine and WeWork celebrated "Project Pizza, A Culinary Showdown" at the WeWork South of Fifth Rooftop. Renowned chefs Giorgio Rapicavoli, Eileen Andrade, and Cesar Zapata were paired up with local tastemakers Conrad Gomez, Cristina Sosa, and Dana Rozansky to create the ultimate pizza pie incorporating produce provided by Hungry Harvest. Patty Tortolani, Belkys Nerey, and Chef Norman Van Aken judged the three teams' unique pizzas on taste, creativity, and presentation. Winners Eileen Andrade and Cristina Sosa were each presented with a One-Year Membership to WeWork and a special prize from Norman Van Aken. The evening was emceed by Giovanny Gutierrez while guests enjoyed chef-inspired pizza bites by Spris Artisan Pizza, chef-inspired cocktails by Duke Spirits, wine by Scarbolo Wines, beer by Gravity Brewlab, and sounds by DJ YSL.