Patty Tortolani, Giovanny Gutierrez, Belkys Nerey, and Chef Norman Van Aken
Conrad Gomez and Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli
Chef Cesar Zapata and Dana Rozansky
Chef Eileen Andrade and Cristina Sosa
Eunji Lee and Allison James
Sam Myers, Riana Borelli, Luisa Yen, and Jennifer Valdes
Ernesto Rodriguez, Ana Rivera, Kelly Blanco, and Rebecca Vargas
Duke Spirits
Chef-inspired Duke Cocktails
Scarbolo Wines Pinot Grigio
Guests watching the cooking competition
Hungry Harvest Lunch Bags and Produce
DJ YSL
On Tuesday, July 31st, Ocean Drive magazine and WeWork celebrated "Project Pizza, A Culinary Showdown" at the WeWork South of Fifth Rooftop. Renowned chefs Giorgio Rapicavoli, Eileen Andrade, and Cesar Zapata were paired up with local tastemakers Conrad Gomez, Cristina Sosa, and Dana Rozansky to create the ultimate pizza pie incorporating produce provided by Hungry Harvest. Patty Tortolani, Belkys Nerey, and Chef Norman Van Aken judged the three teams' unique pizzas on taste, creativity, and presentation. Winners Eileen Andrade and Cristina Sosa were each presented with a One-Year Membership to WeWork and a special prize from Norman Van Aken. The evening was emceed by Giovanny Gutierrez while guests enjoyed chef-inspired pizza bites by Spris Artisan Pizza, chef-inspired cocktails by Duke Spirits, wine by Scarbolo Wines, beer by Gravity Brewlab, and sounds by DJ YSL.