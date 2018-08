By Jessica Estrada | August 15, 2018 | Lifestyle

From a chic straw hat to SPF, here are nine essential items you’ll want to throw in your pool or beach bag this summer.

Moroccanoil Lip Balm

Lip Balm SPF 20, Moroccanoil ($17). moroccanoil.com

When you’re out playing in the sun, it’s easy to forget to protect your lips. Toss this Moroccanoil lip balm in your bag and you’ll be covered. Plus, they’ll keep your lips looking juicy.

Citrine Swim Bathing Suit

Hibiscus One Piece, Citrine Swim ($165). citrineswim.com

This chic and cool Citrine Swim one-piece, made in Bali, is a no-brainer. The high neck and knotted details look flattering on all body types.

Supergoop SPF

Everyday Sunscreen, Supergoop ($32). supergoop.com

Supergoop Everyday Sunscreen is so good you’ll want to buy it in bulk. It works for both your face and body. It’s lightweight, moisturizing, and doesn’t leave you smelling like SPF all day.

Lack of Color Straw Hat

Lack of Color, The Ventura ($79). lackofcolor.com

From sundresses to shorts and bikinis, this Lack of Color straw hat looks good with virtually every single outfit in your summer wardrobe.

Laguna Beach Textiles Turkish Towel

Coral Turkish Towel, Laguna Beach Textiles Company ($32). lagunabeachtextileco.com

This plush Turkish towel is stylish, soft, easy to carry, and doubles as a wrap. Need we say more?

Tony Bianco Black Slides

Jacques Black Amalfi, Tony Blanco ($119.95). tonybianco.com.au

These slides are super easy to slip on and off between dips in the pool or the beach. Bonus points for being versatile and pairing well with every outfit.

Ellen & James Luxe Tote Basket Bag

Luxe Tote Basket Bag, Ellen & James ($85). ellenandjames.com.au

Your beach or pool trip isn’t complete without a chic bag to go with it and this luxe tote bag perfectly fits the bill. It’s roomy enough for all your essentials and will look really good in every Instagram snap.

Fujifilm Camera

SQ6 Square Instant Camera, Fujifilm ($130). urbanoutfitters.com

All the summertime fun doesn’t count if it wasn’t documented. Fujifilm’s new Instax square camera takes the fun to another level by allowing you to print out souvenirs of all of your adventures by the pool right on the spot.

Yeti Tumbler

Rambler 30z Tumbler, Yeti ($35). yeti.com

In between the mojitos and margaritas, be sure to stay hydrated by the pool or at the beach. Yeti’s tumbler has your back keeping your H2O nice and cold for hours and hours.