The Ultimate Way to Travel for the Miami Jetsetter

Pernod Ricard and JetSmarter are embarking on a one-of-a-kind exclusive partnership—one that’s perfectly fit for the Miami jet-setter looking to travel out east to New York for the weekend, in a champagne bubbly kind of way. Offering an elite experience sky high as the official spirits provider for JetSmarter, the world's largest private aviation community, Miami JetSmarter members can now experience in-flight tastings with fan favorite potent potions for the very first time, elevating their luxury travel itineraries more than ever before.

We sat down with Sergey Petrossov, Founder and CEO of JetSmarter, Kate Zaman, Director of New Business Development for Pernod Ricard, and Matthieu Yamoum, Wine Director of The Baccarat Hotel to get the 411 on how to become an A-list Miami rider, to hear more about this exclusive partnership, and the elite amenities Miami flyers can experience both in the air and on the ground.

Tell us about JetSmarter and what makes this brand a leader in South Florida and worldwide aviation.

SERGEY PETROSSOV: JetSmarter is providing value to consumers. Since launching in 2014, JetSmarter has been a members-only service, but now through their new Pay-As-You-Go option, we’re encouraging the public to move away from flying traditional commercial airlines, and to become more acquainted with flying private (where they can enjoy perks including no security lines, arriving a mere 10-15 mins before their flight, and more). We’re expanding our “sharing” capabilities and making private air travel more accessible and luxurious for consumers.

You recently launched a partnership with Pernod Ricard. Why bring JetSmarter members premium experiences and why Pernod Ricard?

SP: One of our goals for 2018 is to continue to enhance our membership experience by aligning with new strategic partners, such as Pernod Ricard. We pride ourselves on providing our members with the utmost premium experiences, and Pernod Ricard’s portfolio of products caters to the exquisite tastes of JetSmarter members.

Initially launching JetSmarter in Fort Lauderdale, how does it feel to bring your loyal fliers this unique travel experience?

SP: We enjoy being able to provide elite offerings to all of our fliers. It’s incredible to see how the service has taken off with celebrities, business owners, and leisure travelers from different walks of life, across the country. Members have enjoyed the A-list perks we provide too, such as having Pernod Ricard’s spirits, wines and champagne brands featured with our in-flight menus, member lounges, FBOs and throughout various custom experiences.

Friday, July 27th, 3:30 PM

Arrive at SheltAir Aviation in Fort Lauderdale. I was immediately greeted by JetSmarter personnel and without long lines, removing my shoes, and shuffling through security checkpoints, my luggage was transported onto the plane and I was escorted onto the runway.

Walking up the steps to the plane, I was handed a glass of scotch by a flight attendant for an in-flight tasting and a Pernod Ricard JetSmarter tasting menu. Joined by the master of whiskey himself, Robert Ferrara, the Miami based brand ambassador of The Glenlivet, I was told I would be guided through a curated tasting of The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whiskies for National Scotch Day. Each passenger has gifted a personalized bottle of The Glenlivet 15-Year-Old Scotch and an old-fashioned cocktail kit.

4:00 PM: Takeoff. Accessible, convenient, and efficient.

The official spirits partner of JetSmarter. Tell us about this partnership and how it began.

KATE ZAMAN: At Pernod Ricard, we are constantly looking for unique and premium experiences we can provide our elite customers. Partnering with JetSmarter was a perfect fit as we both value being leaders in luxury. As the brand's official spirits partner, we have been able to make member's travel journey much more relaxed and enjoyable from the first sip to landing with in-flight tastings and a specialty cocktail menu featuring our prestige portfolio.

4:30 PM: Inflight tasting. Ferrara announced to 11 travelers on board that he would guide passengers through an exclusive The Glenlivet tasting, a whiskey brand featured in the Pernod Ricard portfolio. A courageous scotch with a blend of smooth meets citrusy notes, The Glenlivet is the ideal sip for a two hour and 29-minute flight. Its rich bold flavors infused with the fruitiness of honeysuckle are a score – and on JetSmarter you never have to ask for more.

Directing us through the tasting menu, Ferrara taught us how to taste three single malts like pro’s – slow and steady - including The Glenlivet 15-Year-Old, 18 Year Old (Ferrara’s top recommendation), and 21 Year Old.

“We don’t offer this to everybody,” said Ferrara. “We don’t offer this on commercial flights. We don’t offer this on all private jets. We partnered with JetSmarter because it’s a brand that fits our demographics.”

And to go along with this exclusive scotch tasting, passengers were given the option to try seven handcrafted cocktails made just for JetSmarter clientele. But it doesn’t end with The Glenlivet, Ferrara’s colleagues have directed tastings featuring Absolut Elyx, Perrier - Jouët, Avión Tequila, and Chivas Regal.

After landing, what other elite amenities can Miami travelers expect to experience on the ground?

KZ: After enjoying high-end in-flight tastings with The Glenlivet, Miami travelers have many elite options they can experience upon landing and traveling to New York City. Starting from takeoff at Miami Opa Locka and landing into White Plains we have a Pernod Ricard gifting display where members can purchase personalized engraved gifts of their favorite spirits to be delivered to their home or host. Once arriving in New York City, jet-setters have access to many local hot spots where they can enjoy Perrier-Jouët brunch overlooking Central Park and the utmost finest dining and shopping experiences.

Saturday, July 28th, 12:00 PM

Arrive at the Baccarat Hotel, New York, for Perrier-Jouët High Tea. Entering into the luxury grand salon, there are boundless red rose petals tied in bouquets with a backdrop of Jouffre silk-covered walls outlining the plush banquet hall. Sitting window side, watching over 5th Avenue shoppers, there are streams of Baccarat crystal, shading the tables and a 64-arm Baccarat chandelier radiating from above.

Sitting on a high-backed banquette, I’m handed a glass of Perrier-Jouët. A partner of Pernod Ricard, The Baccarat Hotel is one of the many salons in Manhattan where Miami travelers can experience a true champagne brunch once on the ground. And afterward, the Baccarat Hotel’s Spa De La Mer is the perfect setting to retreat to for a dip into the pool or signature facial.

Tell me about how you feature Perrier-Jouët at the Baccarat Hotel?

MATTHIEU YAMOUM: I feel like there is no special time to drink Champagne, I even recommend it for late breakfast with our Caviar and a simple serving of Scrambled Eggs. I feel like Champagne Brunch is more of a way to describe a party brunch nowadays.

What dish do you recommend pairing with Perrier-Jouët?

MY: Every single sweet and savory items from our Afternoon Tea program would be a perfect pairing for that Elegant and Complex Champagne that is Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rose. I recommend it to be served in our Big Wine Glasses to enjoy a full array of flavors.

We also offer the Blanc de Blancs by the Bottle. This one would be my pick to pair with our Royal Ossetra Petrossian Caviar.

Additional venues where Miami JetSmarter fliers can enjoy Pernod Ricard brands include PUBLIC and The Office at The Aviary.







