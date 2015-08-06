    

Pamela Silva Conde, Jen Montoya, Annier Zeder, Christy Martin, Alexa Wolman, Frances Hassun, Carolina Armas-Bustamante, and Stuart Barnes

Gigi Vogel, Iman Hasan, and Maria Tettamanti

Lusha Roy, Jessica Desiato, Daniella Gozlan, Amanda Gluck, Rachel Geary, Bianca Gabay, and Lizzie Schaul

Cristina De Windt, Courtland Lantaff, and Katharine Rubino

Olga Garrido and Luly Valls

Neiman Marcus Fashion Show

Ocean Drive Magazine and Neiman Marcus Coral Gables celebrate the annual "Art of Fashion"

| September 5, 2018 | Parties

On Wednesday, September 5th, Ocean Drive magazine and Neiman Marcus Coral Gables along with hosts Carolina Armas-Bustamante, Frances Hassun, Christy Martin, Jennifer Montoya, Alexa Wolman, and Annie Zeder celebrated fashion and philanthropy at the annual "Art of Fashion". The exclusive evening benefitted Vizcaya, Adrienne Arsht Center, and St. Jude Children's Hospital and featured a coveted Marc Jacobs handbag raffle benefitting the American Lung Association as well as a pop up by the Miami Marlins. VIP guests sipped cocktails by Tito's Handmade Vodka and savored bites by Bulla Gastrobar and Brasserie Central while shopping curated pop ups by Influencers Iman Hasan, Gigi Vogel, and Amanda Gluck. Attendees were treated to a formal fashion show MC'd by Pamela Silva showcasing the latest trends in Fall Fashion, with hair styling by Danny Jelaca.

Photography by World Red Eye

