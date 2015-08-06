The Must-Try Alternative to Anti-Aging Syringes

By Meirav Devash | September 11, 2018 | Lifestyle

For wellness junkies, acupuncture and crystals are a natural alternative to anti-aging syringes.

“I’m not just here to stick needles in your face,” says Elizabeth Trattner, acupuncturist and doctor of Chinese and integrative medicine. “I’m here to improve the quality of your life.” And based on the glowing faces emerging from Trattner’s office, life improvement also comes with toned, radiant, younger-looking skin.

Facial rejuvenation acupuncture transcends surface-level treatments to, according to Eastern medicine, kick-start the body’s regenerative process. After all, “everything going on in the body is reflected on your skin,” says Trattner, who addresses cosmetic concerns as well as conditions ranging from insomnia to digestive disorders. After a thorough intake (“Did your grandmother have osteoporosis? Are you stressed out at work?”) and facial diagnosis (“Breakouts around the mouth can point to liver issues”), she uses gemstones like ruby, citrine and purple charoite to envelop you in a cozy-yet-blingy energy nest. This, according to Trattner, gets the chi—life force—moving.

Before breaking out the needles, she applies organic serums and performs a sculpting facial massage to boost lymphatic drainage. Then ultrafine needles are inserted into key areas of the face for lifting the brow and softening fine lines around the forehead, eyes and mouth.

Clients see skin improvement right away, but after a series of 10 to 12 treatments (each runs about $250, with follow-ups at $200), the healthier habits boosted by needling create a glow that emanates from the inside out. And that is the entire point. elizabethtrattner.com; @dreliztratts