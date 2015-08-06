5 Miami-Sourced Gifts to Give This Season

By Mallory Evans Jacobson | September 27, 2018 | Lifestyle

While gift guides are normally reserved for the holiday season, what about birthdays, dinner parties and other gatherings that call for a special token? Here are several South Florida-sourced items that break free from the norm.

Box of Seasonal Fruit from Taste of Redland





Although the idea of trekking to Homestead to visit a fruit stand sounds fantastic, how often do you actually make the trip? Through Taste of Redland, you can now obtain locally raised produce without even getting in the car. A true expression of the farm-to-table movement, the program’s seasonal box is the ideal gift (and provides major inspiration for tropical cocktails), as it features an array of exotic treats like white flesh dragon fruit, carambola, and Persian limes. It’s also important to note that South Floridians receive complimentary next-day delivery. 305-248-7700

Long Lasting Roses from Don de Fleurs

In lieu of purchasing ordinary blooms, which typically retain their beauty for only about a week, arrange a surprise delivery from local flower boutique Don de Fleurs. The Miami-based company offers beautifully arranged roses preserved in a variety of hues, making for a unique and luxurious gift that will last. 1-800-389-5611

What’s better than sipping on a glass of frosé at one of Miami’s hottest locales? Not much, but sipping on a glass of frosé from the comfort of your own outdoor haven (or your couch) is definitely a close second. Now, enjoying frosé at home is easier than ever thanks to Bloomers Frosé, a Boca-Raton based brand that launched this past May. Bring a bottle and some vino to your next party, because obviously, no one needs another candle or set of cocktail napkins. Available at local Crown Wine & Spirits and Total Wine & More stores.

Six Miniature Pies from Pink Pie

Channeling a New York City vibe in terms of both décor and innovation—owners Michael McGowan and Paloma Machado-McGowan previously worked for Michelin-starred eateries in the Big Apple—Pink Pie is Wynwood’s latest dessert concept. The couple first began churning out their three-inch confections at Hollywood’s Yellow Green Farmers Market before opening this flagship storefront, which is slated to open soon. With flavors like chili chocolate, pumpkin cookie butter, and caramel apple, we’re already big fans. 170 NW 26th St.

Spirited Succulents from La Centrale

If you haven’t visited Brickell City Centre’s stunning Italian food hall, La Centrale, we suggest you swing by as soon as possible. That’s because, in addition to presenting several delectable dining experiences, the foodie fantasyland is also host to a vibrant array of locally sourced goods, many of which are made in Miami and inspired by the city’s vibrancy. For an easy and affordable present, pick up a set of trendy succulents crafted by Midtown Garden Center in Wynwood. Who doesn’t love a plant that requires almost zero maintenance? 601 S. Miami Ave.