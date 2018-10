| September 25, 2018 | Parties

On Tuesday, September 25th, Ocean Drive magazine celebrated #MARCCAINROCKSMIAMI, the grand opening of Marc Cain's Miami pop up boutique at Brickell City Centre. The evening was hosted by Carolina Lindo, leading influencer behind popular blog and Instagram account @imnotsorrydarling. VIP attendees shopped the latest collection including Ocean Drive Editor's picks while sipping rosé, snacking on pink popcorn and custom donuts from The Salty Donut, and entering the exclusive handbag giveaway.