    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

The Ultimate Venue For Your Dream Wedding, Presented by Atlantis, Paradise Island

By Gary Duff | October 4, 2018 | Lifestyle

Share

For the perfect destination wedding, there’s no better place than Atlantis, Paradise Island.

Ocean_s_Edge_Atlantis

The newly-updated resort, which sits atop a coveted five miles of pristine beaches in the Bahamas, is the ultimate luxury spot for any bride- and groom-to-be to tie the knot.

With over 15 stunning locations to host your wedding—whether you're looking to renew your vows with an intimate ceremony or are looking to celebrate your special day with an outdoor wedding on the sandy beaches of the Bahamas—rest assured that there's a variety of dream wedding locations for you to choose from.

But, perhaps, the resort’s latest wedding venue, Ocean’s Edge, a breathtaking venue that overlooks the white sandy shores and deep blue waters of the Bahamas, is your perfect match. The multi-functional space is broken into three sections: the pavilion, beach deck, and event lawn, and offer hosts and their guests an unbelievable wedding experience.

The indoor pavilion is easily transformed into a romantic seaside chapel and, later, a stylish lounge space for a wedding afterparty. The beach deck and event lawn, which offer a scenic view of the ocean, are within steps of the island's shores and are the perfect gathering spots to enjoy h'orderves and cocktails, served up by the resort’s incredible food and beverage culinary team.

Onsite event specialists make every Atlantis, Paradise Island wedding a stressless one. And with the ultimate space in mind, Ocean's Edge, you'll also have the wedding experience of your dreams.

For more information about Atlantis, Paradise Island's latest property, Ocean's Edge, and its other amazing wedding venues, visit atlantisbahamas.com.

Tags: paradise atlantis weddings
Categories: Lifestyle

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: