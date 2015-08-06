    

Max Alcalay and Courtland Lantaff

Christina Hendrick-Jones and Adolofo Nuñez del Prado

Alejandro Castejon, Edwin Innamorato, and Estefanny Marquez

Alberto Camhi, Karina Batievsky, and Mayer Abbo

Rosemarie Friedman, Alex de Leon, and Shirley Budge

Hayley and Jeff Sloman

Addison House Team

Ocean Drive Magazine and Addison House Celebrate South Florida's Newest Real Estate Developments

| September 27, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, September 27th, Ocean Drive magazine and Addison House celebrated South Florida's newest real estate developments with an invitation-only cocktail party at the Addison House Aventura Showroom. Guests were treated to prime samplings and cocktails by Fleur De Lis vodka while mixing and mingling with top brokers, developers, and property representatives. Among the properties to showcase their brands were Cervera Real Estate, Aria on the Bay, Aston Martin Residences, Ocean Resort Residences, Elysee Miami, One Bay, Acqualina, Metropica, Botaniko Weston, and Okan Tower.

Photography by World Red Eye

