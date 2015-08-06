| September 27, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, September 27th, Ocean Drive magazine and Addison House celebrated South Florida's newest real estate developments with an invitation-only cocktail party at the Addison House Aventura Showroom. Guests were treated to prime samplings and cocktails by Fleur De Lis vodka while mixing and mingling with top brokers, developers, and property representatives. Among the properties to showcase their brands were Cervera Real Estate, Aria on the Bay, Aston Martin Residences, Ocean Resort Residences, Elysee Miami, One Bay, Acqualina, Metropica, Botaniko Weston, and Okan Tower.