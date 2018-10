| October 4, 2018 | Parties

Ocean Drive magazine and WeWork hosted “Money Matters,” a panel discussion on the art of finance in the modern age. The event was moderated by Ocean Drive’s Editor in Chief, Patricia Tortolani, and featured Adam Rosenfield of Merrill Lynch, Seth Browarnik of World Red Eye, and Mike Risco of The Spot Barbershop. Guests sipped on financial-inspired cocktails by Fleur De Lis Vodka while mixing and mingling with Miami’s top entrepreneurs.