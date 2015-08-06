Ahana High Tide Yoga Festival Brings an Epic Day of Yoga and Wellness to the Miami Design District

By Christina Najjar | October 15, 2018 | Lifestyle

Ahana Yoga is turning two and celebrating the milestone an epic all-day festival! Ahana High Tide Festival is a wellness community event centered on the idea of bringing people together to enjoy a day of yoga, meditation, mindfulness and wellness workshops. A fun for all, 100 percent plastic-free event bringing awareness to ocean conservancy, Ahana High Tide Festival will feature world-renowned musicians, international yoga and meditation teachers, and a variety of amazing workshops. Proceeds from the festival will benefit Surfrider Miami, a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s oceans, waves, and beaches.



There will be yoga and meditation sessions for all levels, including yoga for kids. In addition to yoga classes, the festival will also feature environmental talks and wellness workshops throughout the day. The festival will also host local artists in the Makers Bazaar who will have unique items for sale. Entertainment will be provided by The Polar Boys and DJ Drez. Highly respected yoga instructors will be leading the yogis including Michelle Berlin, Mimi Ghandour, Liz Grant, Kelly Green, Dawn Feinberg, owner of Ahana Yoga, Arianne Om, Michael Stasko, and Paula Walker.



Ahana Tide Yoga festival will be on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Jungle Plaza.

Visit AhanaHighTide.com for more details.

