The Coach Foundation Donates $1.4m to Support the Next Generation

By Christina Najjar | October 12, 2018 | Lifestyle

Coach has announced the launch of Dream It Real, a new initiative to support the next generation as they envision and create the future they know is possible. Inspired by the unique spirit of possibility, optimism, and inclusivity embodied by New York, the city where Coach was founded, the initiative is grounded in the brand’s belief in the modern American Dream – and the role the next generation will play in redefining it. Its work will support young people everywhere as they discover their dreams and take steps to turn them into reality. Dream It Real is part of Coach’s ongoing philanthropic work which, through the Coach Foundation, has provided more than $45 million to nonprofit partners globally over the last 10 years.

As part of Dream It Real, Coach also announces its partnership with The Future Project, a national nonprofit organization that makes it possible for young people to discover their power and learn to build a better future. The nonprofit places “Dream Directors” in high schools across the country – transformational coaches, leaders and organizers trained in The Future Project's unique, research-based methodology. As part of the program, students work with Dream Directors to create passion-based Future Projects that bring their dreams for self, school or society to life.

The partnership is joined by global faces of Coach Selena Gomez and Michael B. Jordan, who will visit The Future Project’s partner schools this year and work with students as honorary Dream Directors. Both embody Dream It Real’s values of possibility, optimism, and inclusivity – and understand firsthand the importance of believing in dreams. In recognition and celebration of Gomez and Jordan’s commitment, the Coach Foundation has donated $1.4 million to help further The Future Project’s mission. The donation will support the work of Dream Directors in schools across the nation.

“Today, we are proud to stand behind a mission to inspire and equip young people to take steps toward finding their passion and purpose,” said Joshua Schulman, CEO, and President of Coach. “Together, our employees and our associates are a community united by our shared desire to achieve our dreams – and to help others achieve theirs.”

“Young people have shown us that they are capable of extraordinary things,” said Margaret Coady, Executive Director of the Coach Foundation. “We are excited to support and raise awareness of The Future Project’s work at a moment when so many young people are ready to take action on their vision of a better tomorrow, for themselves and for the world.”

“Virtually every movement in history has been led by young people – and, today, we need their leadership more than ever,” said Kanya Balakrishna, CEO, and Cofounder of The Future Project. “We are proud to partner with Coach, a brand that is willing to stand behind the unlimited potential of a generation.”

To launch Dream It Real, Coach releases a film today directed by artist Tyler Mitchell. Shot in Mitchell’s rich, intimate style, the film captures students from The Future Project schools in and around New York City as they reveal their thoughts on dreams, the future, and possibility.