Paulo Bacchi, Jay Parker, Louis Birdman, Dennis Scholl, and Sue Hostetler

Harvey Daniels, Louis Birdman, Fadia Bassi, Lais and Paulo Bacchi

Ana Roma, Fernando Machado, and Maris Raffa

Michelle Weintraub and Laney Rada

Ana Correis and Andrea Rodrigues

Artefacto Aventura Showroom

Art Basel Magazine and Artefacto host "A Conversation: Art Basel"

| October 11, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, October 11th, Art Basel magazine and Artefacto hosted "A Conversation: Art Basel" at Artefacto's Aventura showroom. The esteemed panel included Paulo Bacchi, CEO of Artefacto; Jay Parker, Florida CEO of Douglas Elliman; Dennis Scholl, President and CEO of Artcenter/South Florida; Louis Birdman, Co-Developer of One Thousand Museum Residences by Zaha Hadid Architects; and moderated by Art Basel magazine's Editor-in-Chief Sue Hostetler. VIP guests were treated to an informative discussion on the intersection of art, culture, and design highlighting how the international art fair has transformed the city of Miami.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by World Red Eye

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: