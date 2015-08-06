| October 17, 2018 | Parties

On Wednesday, October 17th, Ocean Drive magazine celebrated the October issue with cover star, singer, and influencer Caroline Vreeland. The evening began with a seated dinner at Scarpetta at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, where guests enjoyed a specially curated Italian menu along with rosé by Maison Belle Claire and cocktails by Casa Noble Tequila. Following the dinner, VIPs made their way to E11EVEN Miami to continue the celebration where they were treated to a special performance by Caroline and her band. Attendees danced the night away while sipping more rosé and specialty cocktails.