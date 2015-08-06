    

Caroline Vreeland

Rob Crosoli, Caroline Vreeland, and Eddie Franco

Courtland Lantaff, Caroline Vreeland, and Patricia Tortolani

Caroline Vreeland's performance at E11EVEN Miami

Tayo Otiti, Danny Jelaca, and Cesar Jimenez

Gift bags by European Wax Center

Caroline Vreeland

Philip Khandehrish, Caroline Vreeland, and Danielle Dattile

Camilo Rios, Joseph Souto, and Jason Odio

Ashley Stanzione and Franco Stanzione

Dinner by Scarpetta at Fontainebleau

Rosé by Maison Belle Claire

Cocktails by Casa Noble Tequila

Dinner by Scarpetta at Fontainebleau

Ocean Drive Magazine's October Issue Release Celebration hosted by Caroline Vreeland

| October 17, 2018 | Parties

On Wednesday, October 17th, Ocean Drive magazine celebrated the October issue with cover star, singer, and influencer Caroline Vreeland. The evening began with a seated dinner at Scarpetta at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, where guests enjoyed a specially curated Italian menu along with rosé by Maison Belle Claire and cocktails by Casa Noble Tequila. Following the dinner, VIPs made their way to E11EVEN Miami to continue the celebration where they were treated to a special performance by Caroline and her band. Attendees danced the night away while sipping more rosé and specialty cocktails.

Photography by World Red Eye

