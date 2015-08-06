An Exclusive Look Inside the McLaren 570S Spider

By Nate Chapnick | October 23, 2018 | Lifestyle

Take a spin in McLaren’s “approachable” supercar, the 2018 570S Spider.

McLaren’s new 2018 570S Spider combines stunning performance with streamlined elegance—all for the approachable sticker of $208,800.

McLaren, once considered out of reach for most, has debuted the new 570S Spider, the British brand’s “budget” supercar. With Porsche’s sensational 911 Turbo S Cabriolet in its crosshairs, the $208,800 570S Spider seems like somewhat of a bargain for entry into true exotic car-bragging rights.

The 570S’ 3.8-liter twinturbocharged V-8 screams its way to 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.1 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 196 mph with the roof open, 204 mph with it closed. While the 570S Spider makes a great visual statement, does its interior live up to the quality standards of its German and Italian competitors? Find out as we take you inside.

Gauge Cluster

A. The LCD instrument cluster is made up of three zones, including this central 7-inch LCD screen, which provides major vehicle information readouts in addition to duplicate navigation instructions.

B. Depending on the vehicle mode selected, the left and right screens display different information, from trip and journey details to lap times and tire pressure updates.

C. When Track mode is selected, the instrument cluster changes to an F1-inspired rev counter to keep you solely focused on vital vehicle information.

Steering Wheel

A. The flat-bottom steering wheel is compact and easy to grip, and carries some visual drama via the bold McLaren logo.

B. Carbon fiber spokes on the rims of the three-spoke wheel remind you of the McLaren’s focus on weight reduction, in case the thinly padded seats were not a strong enough reminder.

C. These are not your typical stalks. McLaren ditched cheap-feeling plastic stalks for these solid aluminum ones, which have a unique weight and feel to them.

D. Of course, you can’t go wrong with these carefully sculpted carbon fiber gearshift paddles that seem to drop perfectly into your fingers.

Door Panel

A. Floating elements, like the speaker assemblies, add a sense of depth to the otherwise compact cabin, while the organic shapes and curves add an artful look and feel.

B. Bowers & Wilkins’ signature yellow Kevlar cones look as good as they sound.

C. The leatherwork on display is simply gorgeous, especially considering it wraps nearly every surface, no matter the complexity of its shape.

Center Stack

A. Inspired by Bowers & Wilkins’ Nautilus system with its “tweeter-on-top” design, this stunning speaker is centered on the top of the dashboard for both aesthetic and acoustic reasons.

B. Beyond aesthetics and simplicity, there’s another reason McLaren chose to mount its 7-inch capacitive touch screen vertically: Driver and passenger are able to sit closer together, thereby bringing them closer to the centerline of the car, further improving the McLaren’s performance.

C. Thankfully, the floating 7-inch capacitive touch screen leaves sufficient space below for drinks and other items.

D. Integrating the climate controls into the touch screen reduces weight and clutter—but the physical menu buttons make it quick and easy to access your desired screen to make adjustments.

E. This elegant aluminum trim is one of the few pieces of bright work on the interior, albeit a welcome one, adding just the right level of visual refinement.

Lower Console

A. There’s additional space for beverages at the back of the lower console; just be certain not to order the Venti or Trenta, as the compartment is small.

B. Controls for the engine start button and drive-mode selector are ever so slightly elevated, putting them perfectly within reach for quick adjustments.