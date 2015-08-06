| October 22, 2018 | Parties

On Monday, October 22nd, Ocean Drive magazine celebrated local celebrity chef Ingrid Hoffmann and her newest culinary masterpiece, Latin Comfort Foods Made Healthy, at Porcelanosa's Miami Design District showroom. VIP guests explored the luxury kitchens and baths while sipping Ingrid's "Pink Caipiroska" made with Fleur De Lis Vodka and savoring bites inspired by recipes from her new cookbook. Ingrid treated attendees to a live cooking demonstration of her "Hearts of Palm Ceviche" followed by a cookbook signing.