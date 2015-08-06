    

Gabriela Pinango and Ingrid Hoffmann

Courtland Lantaff and Emily Lantaff

Monique Libier, Meloney Carcamo, and Mignon Van Der Heijden

Petra and Gerhard Zimmerman

Sabrina Vela and Alexia Perez

Simone Doerr and Hector Cases

Cooking demonstration

Cookbook signing

Ocean Drive and Porcelanosa celebrate Ingrid Hoffmann

| October 22, 2018 | Parties

On Monday, October 22nd, Ocean Drive magazine celebrated local celebrity chef Ingrid Hoffmann and her newest culinary masterpiece, Latin Comfort Foods Made Healthy, at Porcelanosa's Miami Design District showroom. VIP guests explored the luxury kitchens and baths while sipping Ingrid's "Pink Caipiroska" made with Fleur De Lis Vodka and savoring bites inspired by recipes from her new cookbook. Ingrid treated attendees to a live cooking demonstration of her "Hearts of Palm Ceviche" followed by a cookbook signing.

Photography by World Red Eye

