Search Our Site

Eric Platt, Carol Melo, and Yanni Georgoulakis

Ashleu Peluchette, Kara Lundgren, and Maria Hunt

Ashley Mullins, Matt Lois, and Diana Fecu

Mark Chris and Greg Chris

Tod Roy and Jason Venger

Diana Uribe and David Miranda

Joseph Stephenson and Matthew Sena

Vivianna Jugo and Amy Goldberg

Ocean Drive Celebrates the October Edition of "The List" at The Muse Rooftop at CIRC Hotel

| October 25, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, October 25th, Ocean Drive magazine and CIRC Hotel hosted an invitation-only cocktail party to fete the October edition of "The List". Guests celebrated alongside esteemed hosts and "List" honorees Yanni Georgoulakis, Mark Chris, Greg Chris, Tod Roy, Jason Venger, Carol Melo, Joseph Stephenson, David Miranda, Diana Uribe, and Kara Lundgren while savoring bites by The Muse Rooftop and Olivia Restaurant and sipping craft cocktails by Brugal 1888 Rum. On-site party-goers enjoyed a live musical performance while watching a beautiful sunset from the neighborhood's only rooftop.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by World Red Eye

