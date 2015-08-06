| October 25, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, October 25th, Ocean Drive magazine and CIRC Hotel hosted an invitation-only cocktail party to fete the October edition of "The List". Guests celebrated alongside esteemed hosts and "List" honorees Yanni Georgoulakis, Mark Chris, Greg Chris, Tod Roy, Jason Venger, Carol Melo, Joseph Stephenson, David Miranda, Diana Uribe, and Kara Lundgren while savoring bites by The Muse Rooftop and Olivia Restaurant and sipping craft cocktails by Brugal 1888 Rum. On-site party-goers enjoyed a live musical performance while watching a beautiful sunset from the neighborhood's only rooftop.