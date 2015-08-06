Nick Cannon Opens His First Restaurant on the Beach

By Nicole Schubert | October 5, 2018 | Lifestyle

Nick Cannon of MTV’s series, Wild 'N Out fame is giving Miami Beach fans something else to go wild about, with his new Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar & Arcade. With Cannon’s new offshoot sports bar, fans can now watch their favorite show come to life. Offering larger than life cocktails, elevated sports bar dishes, and classic arcade games, guests can reminisce on their favorite episodes while catching a football game on one of the 7 televisions lining the walls.

We sat down with Cannon to hear about his new endeavor, his 12 season run as host of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, and what he has in store for the future this new whirlwind arcade.

Tell us about opening your first Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade?

NICK CANNON: Opening a restaurant has always been a dream of mine. I believe the brand can hit so many platforms, so it’s amazing to bring it to life in this way.

What can locals - who are fans of the MTV2 hit show - look forward to seeing?

NC: Expect to see everything you love about the show! From cast members to playing the games you see on the show to Wild ‘N Out girls serving you and engaging with you. It’s a great time!

Why open first in Miami?

NC: Miami is the perfect location. The whole city is fun and always a good time- especially on Ocean Drive.

You'll be making monthly appearances along with various celebrity guests. Who can we expect to see?

NC: I’ll be down there a lot. And so far we’ve had Amber Rose, Bernice Bergos, Safaree, Birdman, and cast members like Justina Valentine and Conceited. We’ll have more people coming through, too!

Can we expect comedy shows and head-to-head improve battles at the bar?

NC: Of course we’re going to have the games! But we’re going to let the customers decide if they want to go head-to-head!

What are your favorite most notable moments and honorable featured guests?

NC: There are so many! Some of my all-time favorites would be Shaq, Snoop, Kanye, and Chance the Rapper.

Before hosting Wild n' Out, you started your television career on the series, All That. What made you decide to go into acting?

NC: I was born into it. Growing up in the Church and entertaining my friends growing up. You could say it was my destiny!

With your first location opening in South Beach, what are your favorite hot spots to frequent on the beach?

NC: Well you obviously have to start at Wild ‘N Out Restaurant. But two of my other favorite places are Sugar Factory and Versace mansion.

What are your plans for the future to expand?

NC: We’re going to be opening up more restaurants - in San Diego, Los Angeles, Vegas. And then a total world takeover!