| November 2, 2018 | Lifestyle

Going to a Miami Marlins game is always a treat, but this season there are new updates to the park to ensure you have the best night ever, every time. Whether you’re looking for a big night out with drinks and dancing or hoping for some family fun with a Latin flair, there’s something for everyone. Celebrating the Marlins has never been more fun than it is now.

Experience The Club: DEX Imaging

The Club: DEX Imaging is going to reset the premium standard among the best ballparks in the nation. Expect a contemporary club atmosphere that speaks to those seeking a uniquely refined, distinct Miami vibe. The Club: DEX Imaging is a place to kick back and enjoy yourself - you deserve it!

Party with the Best

The Club: DEX Imaging will be a place where you can tailor your experience; imagine being welcomed by a dedicated host and being taken care of all night. Imagine an elevated casual concept with music playing and a plethora of delicious food and drink options for your every mood and desire. Best of all, you’ll get to experience non-stop activations and surprises.

Show your Miami Pride

Pride is a priority! Comunidad305 is a new seating area within the ballpark where the entire Marlins community can celebrate culture at every game. No matter where you are from, you are part of what makes Miami great. The Marlins are all about fusing pride for our native countries, our city, our diversity and our team to represent every night. Musical instruments, flags and more will be welcomed and encouraged, so bring it all!



Get Down in Little Havana

In 2019, Marlins Park will be the go-to destination for a first-class entertainment experience on the weekends, with an exciting lineup - party en el parque. Friday nights will never be the same with the introduction of Little Havana Nights. Kick off your weekend right with a uniquely delicious food experience and local music talent, all while kicking back with some cool drinks. Plus on Saturdays, Marlins Park introduces Park Before Dark, an action-packed night of baseball and party like only Miami can do, including tons of swag to represent your team and a postgame concert.

Sunday Funday

Of course, we couldn’t forget the little ones. The Marlins have fans from 1 to 100 years old, and nothing beats a memorable day out with the family. Start the day with pregame activities at the 5th base, collect Marlins swag for the kids and let them go all out running the bases where the pros play after the game.



We can’t wait to start celebrating the Marlins, Miami style!

For more information go to Marlinsenrollment.com or contact 305.480.2521