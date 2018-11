| November 1, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, November 1, 2018, multi-concept and design store, Tenoversix, had the pleasure of hosting a trunk show featuring the latest collection of Zero + Maria Cornejo at their Little River store in celebration of their grand opening. The event hosted friends of the brand, influencers and press to preview the Zero + Maria Cornejo Spring 2019 Collection, and shop the Fall and Holiday Collections.