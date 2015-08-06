    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

5 Artists to Watch at Art Basel Miami Beach, Presented by Art Angels

By Christina Najjar | November 15, 2018 | Culture Lifestyle

Share

Art Angels, one of LA’s hottest galleries, is making a big splash in Miami—and just in time for Art Basel Miami Beach.

remember-luxury-dinner1525300562-medium.jpg
Philippe Shangti, "Remember Luxury Dinner"

Art Angels is bringing their contemporary and eclectic roster of artists to Miami with a series of exclusive events during Art Basel Miami Beach, one of the country’s most visited and coveted art fairs. With a Grand Opening celebration on December 6, in collaboration with Live Nation, Art Angels will formally announce their new presence in Miami. Simultaneously, the gallery will be exhibiting at the CONTEXT Art Miami and will curate the lobby of the ever-chic Nobu Hotel Miami / Eden Roc Hotel Miami.

What can guests expect at these events? The same level of sophistication that you find in both Art Angels Los Angeles and Art Angels Miami—a highly visual experience that provokes emotions through color, social commentary, and pop culture, showcasing a new generation of artists from a new generation of gallerists.

Here, we’ve pulled together a list of Art Angels’ five artists to watch at Art Basel Miami Beach.

Beau Dunn, USA

solid-glam-barbie1500232208-medium.jpeg
Beau Dunn, "Solid Glam Barbie"

LA-based and celebrity favorite Beau Dunn's work has been exhibited at the Fredrick Weisman Museum of Art, CA and the ‘For Your Art’ exhibition at LACMA, CA. Dunn is best known for “Plastic,” a series of Barbie portraits, which were recently featured in Architectural Digest in the home of supermodel Claudia Schiffer. Don’t miss the artist’s Swarovski-covered Barbie works at this year’s fair, which are bound to make an appearance on Instagram feeds all across Miami.

Russell Young, UK

bardot-st-tropez-rose1513194093-medium.jpeg
Russell Young, "Bardot St. Tropez"

British-American artist Russell Young’s work currently sits in several of the most important museums worldwide, from The Mint Museum in North Carolina and The Polk Museum in Florida to The Albertina Museum in Venice Italy and The Istanbul Museum of Modernist Art in Istanbul. Best known for large silkscreen paintings reference popular culture (see "Kate Moss Superstar"), Young will be debuting two never-before-seen works at Art Basel.

Stikki Peaches, Canada

unnamed-26.jpgStikki Peaches, "Grace Kelly"

Montreal-based anonymous street artist Stikki Peaches' distinct style merges a myriad of techniques, from graffiti to tattoo styles, to reveal influential pop culture figures from the artist’s childhood. From Michelle Pfeiffer to Kate Moss, and JFK to Andy Warhol, Stikki Peaches’ works create a startling juxtaposition of themes and aesthetics. Sure to be showstoppers, all works by Stikki on display at Art Basel will be brand new pieces in mixed media, using reclaimed wood board and hand-painted Tunisian tiles.

Flore, USA

flore.jpg
Flore, "I Remember You"

Brooklyn-born and Miami-based Christopher Florentino, known professionally as Flore, has work in the permanent collection of the Nakamura Keith Haring Museum. Influence by Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat, among others, Flore’s work ranges from contemporary art and live performance art, to interior design. Works by Flore will be debuted at Art Angels Miami and CONTEXT, pulling from the artist’s pop and modern series

Jennie Vinter, Sweden

jeanie_vinter.jpeg
Jennie Vinter, "Ombre Installation II"

Born in Sweden and based in LA, Jennie Vinter is known for her feminine lifecasting sculptures, cast from real women and left un-retouched. Placed on canvas, the sculptures become textured wall-mounted statues--a modern twist of ancient Greco-Roman sculptures. On display at CONTEXT will be unseen works from Vinter.

Visit Art Angels Miami to explore a collection of provocative contemporary art, 127 NE 40th Street, (786) 753-8088, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday by Appointment Only. CONTEXT Art Miami will be held at the former Miami Herald site at Biscayne Bay from December 4 through 9.

Tags: art artist artists arts parties galleries art galleries miami art galleries
Categories: Culture Lifestyle

Photography provided by Art Angels

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: