Cathy DeFrancesco on Her Plans for a Sol Yoga Takeover

By Patricia Tortolani | November 16, 2018 | People Lifestyle

After the success of her first Sol Yoga studio, founder Cathy DeFrancesco has big plans for how she is going to spread the glow.

cathy-defrancesco.jpg

Over breakfast around the corner from her Wynwood yoga studio, Cathy DeFrancesco makes me laugh, she makes me cry (in that inspirational Oprah kind of way), she makes me want to take better care of myself, and she gets me really excited about entering a new decade of life. But first, I’ll have what she’s having: this morning, a Joe & the Juice shake with extra protein.

The peppy blonde is fit, stylish and exudes good vibes. It would be rude to guess her age, but when it comes out that one of her four children is a professional race car driver in Europe, I think, Damn momma looks good. And that is no accident. DeFrancesco attributes it to her journey of wellness, mindfulness and healthfulness. “I started yoga and it changed everything,” she says. “It changed how I spoke to my kids, how I reacted to people. Yoga, for me, was the beginning of a domino effect.” Earlier this year, she opened Sol Yoga in Wynwood, where the infrared-heated studio delivers benefits beyond toned biceps. “This is not just any hot yoga,” says DeFrancesco. “Infrared heat helps with inflammation, it’s anti-aging, it’s very powerful.”

The next move in DeFrancesco’s domino chain of life positivity is to introduce Sol Yoga to Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and South Beach—and then go international. Four new studios are scheduled to begin opening next month and will be bigger and better, including more space dedicated to body toning, plus a smoothie bar and treatment rooms for LED skin treatments and IV therapy, which DeFrancesco describes as “feeding your body with nutrients so you can be your best self.” Because at the end of the day, that is what DeFrancesco wants for herself, her kids and all of us.

PHOTO BY DANNY CARDOZO

