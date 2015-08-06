    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

'Beauty Made in Italy' Celebrates Opening of Pop-Up at La Centrale

| November 6, 2018 | Parties

Share

On Tuesday, November 6 and Wednesday, November 7, 2018, the "Beauty Made in Italy" Holiday Pop-Up at La Centrale celebrated its grand opening with two nights of fun, food and beauty. The celebration kicked off with an influencer dinner on November 6, hosted by Renato Ancorotti, President of Cosmetica Italia, and Erin Michelle Newberg. The five-course dinner featured food and cocktails inspired by ingredients found in the featured beauty brands' products. The following evening, the Pop-Up welcomed more than 100 guests for an Opening Night Reception. "Beauty Made in Italy" is a new program launched by the Italian Government that promoted the awareness, availability and excellence of Italian beauty products and brand in the US market.

Tags: events parties miami events miami parties beauty events
Categories: Parties

Photography courtesy of Beauty Made in Italy

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: