On Tuesday, November 6 and Wednesday, November 7, 2018, the "Beauty Made in Italy" Holiday Pop-Up at La Centrale celebrated its grand opening with two nights of fun, food and beauty. The celebration kicked off with an influencer dinner on November 6, hosted by Renato Ancorotti, President of Cosmetica Italia, and Erin Michelle Newberg. The five-course dinner featured food and cocktails inspired by ingredients found in the featured beauty brands' products. The following evening, the Pop-Up welcomed more than 100 guests for an Opening Night Reception. "Beauty Made in Italy" is a new program launched by the Italian Government that promoted the awareness, availability and excellence of Italian beauty products and brand in the US market.