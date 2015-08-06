| November 14, 2018 | Parties

On Wednesday, November 14th, Ocean Drive magazine and Tito's Handmade Vodka celebrated "Yappy Hour" at Meat Market Miami Beach. Co-hosts Patricia Tortolani, Yolanda Berkowitz, and Brooke Soffer brought along their rescue dogs who were editorialized in the November issue. VIP guests and their furry friends posed for pictures in the Tito's "Kissing Booth" while enjoying cocktails, canapés and doggy treats by Petco. The adorable evening benefitted the Humane Society of Greater Miami and raised awareness for Vodka For Dog People, a Tito's Handmade Vodka initiative that unites friends, fans and partners to better the lives of pets and their families.