The Most Luxurious Penthouse Suites In Miami

By Nicole Schubert | November 19, 2018 | Lifestyle

Sky high bachelor pads that have it all. From the E–WOW Penthouse Suite looking over the Atlantic Ocean at the W South Beach to the art deco luxury up top getaway designed by legendary musician Lenny Kravitz at SLS South Beach, it’s easy to see why a standard room just won’t do. And with outrageous amenities like private infinity pools, rooftop jacuzzis, and Steinway pianos, you may even invest and buy one or two. So take it from Eloise and live the everlasting luxe life in a penthouse filled with adventure, and take our suggestions for your next getaway weekend that’s sure to be complete with hidden treasures.

Penthouse Suite at Faena

Imagine walking into a cabaret set in 1889 Paris or a Long Island summer house dressed in old-world elegance. Now dream of checking into a penthouse suite at Faena, where you can post up in the clouds on a Baz Luhrmann movie set come to life. That’s exactly what Mr. Faena had in mind when esteemed filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his wife, set and costume designer Catherine Martin, collaborated on the creative direction of his wonderland oasis. And with interior designer Frank Pollaro’s expert guidance, their vision of a gold and ivory hideaway with animal print, turquoise, and red accents came to fruition. A total of 14,507 square feet, this five-bedroom two-story suite features an array of lavish dining rooms, indoor-outdoor residential living, a grand piano, and sprawling balconies perfect for champagne soirees, the Gatsby way. 3201 Collins Ave

The Penthouse Suite at The Setai

A grown-up bachelor pad available only by request. This rooftop indulgence, located at The Setai, embodies all things ultra-luxe and ultra-posh. Reaching corner to corner of the 40th floor, this four bedroom, 10,000 square-foot home away from home is a candy store for elegance and sophistication. Boasting a private rooftop infinity pool and jacuzzi, Steinway piano, gourmet kitchen, and dining room for 10, this ultimate sanctuary fit for Bond and his guests is a jet-set glamorous retreat built for A-list staycationers, international movie stars, and gold studded celebs. 2001 Collins Ave

E-WOW Penthouse at W South Beach

A mansion in the sky. W South Beach’s E-WOW Penthouse is nothing less than extraordinary, with a two-story suite spanning 2,200 square feet, a private rooftop saltwater plunge pool, lounge seating, rain showers, and an alfresco bar. The only hotel on deco drive to offer private oceanfront balconies in every room, the E-WOW penthouse is an experience that’s one of a kind extra lush. And with amenities including luxury airport transportation in a Mercedes S Class or Bentley Executive Car, a resident on staff personal trainer, and complimentary Jet Ski tour, this sky-high bachelor pad will bring you to heights which the laps of luxury have never reached before. 2201 Collins Ave

The Penthouse Suite at Shore Club South Beach

Resting atop the clouds is a triplex castle suite that’s 6,000 square feet featuring two spiral staircases, a private rooftop pool, sauna, and outdoor shower. The penthouse suite at Shore Club South Beach is one fit for the finest bon vivants and visiting Mademoiselles. And with 360-degree panoramic views of Miami Beach and the Atlantic Ocean, guests will be taken away by the breathtaking natural scenery and majestic pillows of sunset. We recommend taking a midday dip in the private rooftop pool and heading downstairs to the newly launched posh gastronomic haven, Diez y Seis, for an evening of Mexican grub filled with tantalizing twists. 1901 Collins Ave

Villa Penthouse Suite at SLS South Beach





Designed by the legendary musician Lenny Kravitz, and his team at Kravitz Design Incorporated, this stunning white on white penthouse suite says all things Miami Beach. Located at SLS South Beach, this outdoor-indoor villa features a wet bar, oversized soaking tub, and wraparound terrace with sweeping ocean views. Ideal for those looking for the ultimate beachfront staycation, guests can stay tucked away in this stylish rooftop getaway with access to Chef José Andrés’s in-room dining delicious creations. 1701 Collins Ave

Presidential Suite at 1 Hotel South Beach

A wellness retreat with a 3,600 square foot presidential suite that’s all natural and eco–friendly driven. Including unique features like furniture made of rough-hewn white oak and natural fibers, wood-grained tile floors, and nature-inspired pendant lamps, this up top suite located at 1 Hotel South Beach is a visual masterpiece that transports the blissful beaches indoors. And with playful touches like a throne-worthy rattan swing and gentle design aesthetics, you’ll be closer to nirvana than ever before. 2341 Collins Ave