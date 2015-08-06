| November 15, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, November 15, Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter joined Ocean Drive Magazine to celebrate his November cover with a special VIP party hosted at Bar Bevy, Miami Design District's newest hotspot. Last night’s event marks the first celebration of the release of the brand new Miami Marlins logo and colors, showcasing the evolution of the team and the vibrancy of Miami. VIPs in attendance include Jeter's wife and former Ocean Drive cover star Hannah Jeter; Bar Bevy Owner David Grutman; Miami Marlins players Lewis Brinson, Pablo Lopez, Trevor Richards, Jose Urena, Sandy Alcantara, and Peter O'Brien; Mayor Carlos Gimenez; Ocean Drive Publisher Courtland Lantaff and Editor-in-Chief Patricia Tortolani.