    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates November Issue and Miami Marlins Logo Reveal with Derek Jeter at Bar Bevy in Miami Design District

| November 15, 2018 | Parties

Share

On Thursday, November 15, Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter joined Ocean Drive Magazine to celebrate his November cover with a special VIP party hosted at Bar Bevy, Miami Design District's newest hotspot. Last night’s event marks the first celebration of the release of the brand new Miami Marlins logo and colors, showcasing the evolution of the team and the vibrancy of Miami. VIPs in attendance include Jeter's wife and former Ocean Drive cover star Hannah Jeter; Bar Bevy Owner David Grutman; Miami Marlins players Lewis Brinson, Pablo Lopez, Trevor Richards, Jose Urena, Sandy Alcantara, and Peter O'Brien; Mayor Carlos Gimenez; Ocean Drive Publisher Courtland Lantaff and Editor-in-Chief Patricia Tortolani.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by World Red Eye

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: