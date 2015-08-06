Explore Sleeping Beauty's EDM-Filled Dreams with New Ballet Performance

By Patricia Tortolani | November 30, 2018 | Culture

An innovative, tech-inspired, EDM-influence ballet performance about the legend of Sleeping Beauty lands in Miami.

It’s a tale as old as time—or at least as old as the 14th century. Princess Aurora pricks her finger and falls into a deep sleep as she waits for Prince Charming to find her. We know how the fable ends. What we don’t know is what the princess dreamed about during her 100-year enchantment. Did she have good dreams, bad dreams, dirty dreams? Definitely dirty dreams. That never-before-explored period is the libretto of Sleeping Beauty Dreams, a new ballet starring prima ballerina Diana Vishneva. “The story of my character is timeless,” says Vishneva. “It’s a story of facing your own dark side.”

The unique narrative is just the beginning of what makes this a truly revolutionary show. Created by Magic Reality Group, a production company based right here in Little River, it represents a worldwide collaboration across different media. The ballet was choreographed by Edward Clug, and features the work of Dutch costume designer Bart Hess (known for his collaborations with Lady Gaga) and music written and performed by EDM pioneers Noisia. But as impressive as that all is, the real magic happens on the screen behind Vishneva and her fellow dancers. There, real-time avatar-mapping technology projects 3D images that follow every grand jeté, pas de chat and arabesque penchée performed onstage. Dec. 7 and 8, Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, arshtcenter.org