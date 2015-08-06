The LOEWE Foundation Launches Latest Exhibition During Art Basel Miami Beach

By Jimmy Kontomanolis | December 3, 2018 | Culture

Since launching its Miami Design District boutique, the brand’s first store in the U.S., LOEWE has made art a cornerstone of the retail space. As Art Basel Miami Beach 2018 kicks off, so does the latest installment of the LOEWE Foundation’s Chance Encounters exhibition series.

Ian Godfrey's Monumental Lidded Vessels

LOEWE’s Creative Director, Jonathan Anderson, conceptualized the Chance Encounters series as a way to bring together artists from various disciplines in order to prompt unexpected conversations. “For something to be contemporary it needs to reflect both the past and the future,” says Anderson. “The Chance Encounters exhibitions are an opportunity to create conversations across time, between artists whose work resonates strongly with my own creative approach.”

For the fourth installment, Chance Encounters brings together three unique and distinct artists. More than 100 ceramic sculptures by Brit Ian Godfrey will be on display, showcasing the artist’s intricate hand-carved clay sculptures. Turner Prize nominee and German artist Andrea Büttner will present a series of large-scale woodcut prints that explore contemporary society, honing in on notions of humility, shame, religious belief or custom. Lastly, Canadian artist Anne Low will showcase a series of hand-woven silk pieces that will take the form of textiles and padded sculptures within the store’s monumental 18th century Portuguese granary.

The Chance Encounters exhibition will be on view in LOEWE’s Miami Design District boutique from December 4, 2018 through January 31, 2019, 110 NE 39th Street, Suite #102.