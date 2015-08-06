| November 16, 2018 | Parties

On Friday, November 16, 2018, Moroccanoil and Ocean Drive hosted an evening of Beauty & Grooming at one of Miami's top salons, Rik Rak Salon in Brickell City Centre. An intimte group of VIP guests gathered to experience Moroccanoil dry styling treatments and consultations with Rik Rak stylists. Guests received a special gift bag with a Moroccanoil mini gift set. Sips and sweets were provided by Mint Events.