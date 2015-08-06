    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Debut of Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, an Autograph Collection Hotel

| November 14, 2018 | Parties

Share

Autograph Collection Hotels hosted an international crowd to discover a new kind of Miami Beach experience at the debut of Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club. From world- renowned synchronized swimmers, The Aqualilies, to exclusive art installations with Minuty Rose artist Ashley Mary, the hotel's 1940s European-inspired beauty offered an “exactly like nothing else” experience.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by World Red Eye

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: