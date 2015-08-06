Art Basel 101: Art Miami's Nick Korniloff

By Jimmy Kontomanolis | December 3, 2018 | Culture People

During Art Week this year, Art Miami and its sister fair, CONTEXT Art Miami, will return for their respective 29th and 7th installments. More than 250 international galleries will be exhibiting works—that’s a lot of art! What this all means is that Nick Korniloff, Art Miami Partner, Show Director and Executive Vice President, will be a very busy man.

Luckily, we caught up with Nick before the doors open and the approximately 85,000 attendees join him to view the world-class art, to get his tips for a successful Art Week.

Favorite thing about Art Week?

NICK KORNILOFF: Without a doubt, the caliber of the artwork to be seen. Art Miami alone will present more than 800 top artists, including master works by the likes of David Hockney, Pablo Picasso, Alexander Calder, Willem de Kooning and Roy Lichtenstein.



What are you most looking forward to at this year’s fair?

NK: The moment I most look forward to every year is when the doors open to our Art Miami VIP Preview. After putting in so much work to bring the show together, I love watching the crowds arrive and seeing collectors and art world luminaries experience the artwork for the first time.

Hottest party to attend?

NK: The Art Miami Lifetime Visionary Award Dinner at Boulud Sud. Dinner will be prepared by legendary Chef Daniel Boulud and the evening will celebrate Dennis and Debra Scholl for their lifetime commitment and contributions to the cultural landscape of Miami.

Favorite hangout?

NK: Café Prima Pasta in North Beach is the perfect place to escape when I need a few minutes to recharge, check emails, meet with an artist or collector, or do an interview. I love the atmosphere, the mood and energy.

Style tips for Art Week?

NK: Comfortable shoes. There is a lot of compelling artwork to see so comfort and versatility is key.



How will you unwind after Art Week?

NK: I’d love to tell you I take off to a remote island at the end of the week. After a nice dinner with my wife and good night’s sleep, we’re right back to work finalizing preparations for our sister fairs. Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary begins January 10!