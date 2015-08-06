Don't Miss Virgil Abloh Take a Turn as DJ at Rakastella

By Katie Jackson | December 4, 2018 | Culture

Sixteen hours. Fifteen DJs. One hell of a time. Rakastella is the cutting-edge art and music party that you want to attend this Basel.

“Rakastella is about disrupting the norm and daring to push the boundaries of art and music through inclusion,” says producer and nightlife creator Rebeca “Becks” Lange. Together with a group of electronic dance music lovers, she unveiled Rakastella (a Finnish word that means “to make love”), the ultimate imaginative and immersive experience that aims to “create a moment where people of all cultures can come to create a family.”

“Nightlife right now in Miami is a big gamble,” explains Lange. “And because of that, you have to shift the mentality and you have to make it an experience. It should be that moment where people just go and let loose.” And at the first edition of Rakastella last year, that’s exactly what 3,800 people did. The event transformed the historic Virginia Key Beach Park into an EDM wonderland where thousands gathered to enjoy DJ sets, drinks and plenty of dancing.

This year, the daylong extravaganza will return on December 8, bringing with it three separate stages and a lineup made up of techno’s top talent. We’re talking DJ Harvey, Red Axes, Job Jobse, Seth Troxler, and yes, even Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton menswear Artistic Director Virgil Abloh will take over the ones and twos. “Virgil shares our aesthetic,” says Lange. “We can’t wait to have him join Rakastella.”

Our recommendation for the ultimate time? Go VIP. For $150, you can have access to a private bar and mixology station, delicious and fortifying food (including pizza by Michael’s Genuine), an iPhone charging station and private restrooms. All a must when you’re partying 16 hours straight.

This year, Rakastella expects more than 5,000 attendees, and Lange is thrilled. “That moment when that person smiles, you feel like whatever you’re doing is really worth it.”