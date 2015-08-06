The Ultimate Luxury Gift Guide

By Christina Najjar | December 5, 2018 | Lifestyle

This holiday season, give the gift of luxury. Whether you need a present for your special someone, have a ton of family to buy treats for or even are shopping for a little something for yourself, make it luxurious! This season is all about thoughtful indulgence. We rounded up the best of the best in every category, so feast your eyes on the most stunning gifts that money can buy.

Perrier-Jouët's Limited Edition Venus et Fleur Lé Clair Dix-Huet

Perrier-Jouët's Limited Edition Venus et Fleur Lé Clair Dix-Huet ($529.00) reservebar.com

Nothing makes a celebration special quite like a bottle of fine champagne. This special collaboration between two renowned luxury brands features a top layer of Venus et Fleur Eternity® Roses, protected by a clear acrylic lid and a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque. Toast the holidays with that special someone with this limited-edition gift.

The Depict Smart Frame

The Depict Smart Frame ($899.00) depict.com

Bring a little color to your loved ones' lives with Depict, an innovative new way to experience art and transform living spaces through museum quality digital art and photography. By pairing best-in-class digital technology with exclusively curated artwork, Depict is a new platform for consumers to engage artwork in their everyday lives.

ROLEX Datejust 31

Rolex Datejust 31 ($56,850) kirkjewelers.com

This stunning timepiece is sure to be the most sparkly thing under the tree. The 31 mm Oyster Case in 18kt Everose gold with diamond bezel is a truly once in a lifetime gift. The highlight is the diamond-paved dial with 262 diamonds and inlaid with pink mother-of-pearl butterflies, making it a memorable gift.

Prestige Bar Cart

Prestige Bar Cart ($2400) somethingbottled.com

For the party animal in your life! This fully stocked bar cart includes all of your favorites and is instantly ready for any party or nightcap. You no longer have to wonder what to fill your bar cart with or have an empty bar cart on display. Pernod Ricard USA has all of the answers! This elegant, luxe bar cart is guaranteed to impress your guests with Pernod Ricard's Prestige collection, crystal glassware, and bartender-approved tools. Not only is this a must-have staple to elevate your home decor, but with the holidays around the corner, make sure to get your loved ones what they actually want.

Swarovski Merry Earring Jackets

Swarovski Merry Earring Jackets ($249) swarovski.com

During the holiday season, ears should be frosted with sparkles at all times! Invent your own symmetrical or asymmetrical looks with this timeless pair of rhodium-plated earrings, which can also be worn with or without their glamorous earring jackets. Inspired by a romantic and sparkling winter, they are designed to resemble frozen flowers and leaves: perfect for festive season elegance.

Christofle Coffrets Cadeaux Crystal Martini Set

Christofle Coffrets Cadeaux Crystal Martini Set ($300) christofle.com

Who doesn’t love a dirty martini? Elevate any bar cart with this stunning set of crystal martini glasses. This elegant gift box is composed of two Graphik crystal Martini glasses and two silver-plated cocktail sticks. The glasses are so stunning they are almost too pretty to drink out of... almost.

J.McLaughlin Casey Cashmere Travel Set

J.McLaughlin Casey Cashmere Travel Set ($298) jmclaughlin.com

Perfect for the jet-setter, this super luxurious herringbone knit cashmere travel set features a cozy throw, sleep mask, and pillowcase. Gift this to your pal who will be jetting off to Aspen or Tulum.

La Mer Little Miss Miracle Limited-Edition Crème De La Mer from Sephora

La Mer Little Miss Miracle Limited-Edition Crème De La Mer from Sephora ($325) sephora.com

The perfect gift for the beauty junkie! Miracle Broth is at the heart of La Mer and is infused into every treatment in the collection. This elixir is formulated with hand-harvested sea kelp and other nutrients and minerals unlocked via a natural fermentation process. Surging with vital energies, it supports the five facets of natural healing: moisture, regeneration, soothing, smoothing, and radiance—which help to bring skin back to its healthiest state. The limited-edition Little Miss Miracle jar is also hand-filled within eight hours of the créme’s creation.

Michael Kors Mens Grained Leather Moto Jacket

Michael Kors Mens Grained Leather Moto Jacket ($1498) michaelkors.com

For the trendsetting man in your life, this moto jacket will add a cool, urban sensibility to casual and tailored separates alike. Crafted from grained leather, it features a smooth lining that ensures easy layering over a classic T-shirt.

Restoration Hardware Suri Alpaca Fur Throw

Restoration Hardware Suri Alpaca Fur Throw ($1599) restorationhardware.com

Designed to showcase the exquisite fleece of Suri alpaca, this throw is distinguished by its silky luster. Gossamer soft to the touch, the long, luxurious hair exhibits organic variations in shading and a blissfully deep pile. Tailored from 100% genuine Suri alpaca fleece and ethically sourced and backed in 100% soft microsuede.

Platinum 1.66ct Oval Halo Engagement Ring

Platinum 1.66ct Oval Halo Engagement Ring ($10,000) mayors.com

What could be a better time to pop the question than this holiday season? Especially with a stunning sparkler like this. Featuring a statement central Oval cut diamond surrounded by a sparkling halo and glistening diamonds that fall effortlessly on the shoulders of the ring, this beautifully crafted oval cut diamond engagement ring boasts a total carat weight of 1.66ct. Exclusively from the Mayors Bridal Collection.

Coach Rogue 25 Bag with Tea Rose Details

Coach Rogue 25 Bag with Crystal Tea Rose ($995) Coach.com

For the fashionista who is always on the go! Inspired by free spirits, rebels, and dreamers, the aptly named Rogue is a go-anywhere bag in metallic leather finished with a brilliant sheen. Smaller than the original, the 25 is detailed with Coach's Signature Tea Rose appliqué, an intricate dimensional motif made up of leather blooms, metal hardware, and shimmering crystals.