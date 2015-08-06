BVLGARI & Art Production Fund Celebrate Raúl de Nieves

| December 4, 2018 | Parties

On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, Bvlgari hosted a cocktail and dinner at the Faena Hotel during Art Basel Miami Beach to celebrate their collaborate with non-profit Art Production Fund on a public sculpture commission by Raúl de Nieves. The evening kicked off with a champagne reception in the Mammoth Garden to reveal the aply named sculpture, When I Look Into Your Eyes I See the Sun. Following cocktails, guests were ushered to an intimate dinner in the Faena Hotel theater, where they were treated to a live performance by English singer-songwriter Jess Glynne. Bvlgari has been a long-standing supporter of the arts and the Raúl de Nieves commission will serve as the brand's next chapter in furthering its connection to the arts. When I Look Into Your Eyes I See the Sun will be on display at the Faena Hotel through December 10, 2018.