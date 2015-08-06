    

'The Art of Banksy' Exhibit Opens Just In Time for Miami Art Week

By Gary Duff | December 7, 2018 | Culture

Fans of renowned artist Banksy are running to Miami's "The Art of Banksy" exhibition.

The showcase, which is the first of its kind to feature 80 original works from the artist (including cult-favorite pieces “Balloon Girl” and “Flag Wall”), opened its doors at Magic City Studios to the public this week.

“There is no reason why there shouldn’t be a Banksy hanging in every single major contemporary art museum in the world. He is the most powerful recognized artist of a generation that’s been completely ignored by the establishment thus far. I’m proud that together with the collectors we have been able to assemble this collection now being presented in Miami,” says Steve Lazarides, curator of the exhibit and former agent to Banksy.

During Miami Art Week (December 6 through December 9), the exhibition will be extending its hours of operation so that guests can enjoy the one-of-a-kind art experience from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

