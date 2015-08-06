| December 5, 2018 | Parties

On Wednesday, December 5, 2018, art and fashion patrons from around the world joined Ruinart Champagne, the first established Champagne House, to experience Liu Bolin's creation process in action as he was live-painted at the Miami Botanical Garden amongst a large-scale installation of Ruinart's iconic rounded bottles. Partygoers watched the behind-the-scenes look at Bolin's meticulous artistic method while they sipped Ruinart's beloved Rosé, paired alongside canapés from Michelle Bernstein and tunes by DJ Timo Weiland.