Jamie Soriano, Michael Irilli, Frederic Dufour, Christophe Navarre, and Fabien Vallerian
Shea Marie
DJ Timo Weiland
Alessio Scalabrini and Marion Guggenheim
Crystal Berry
Jhon Santos and Angeles Almuna
Eric Jess, Federica Delsale, and Emma Mannswirth
Ruinart
The scene at Miami Botanical Garden
On Wednesday, December 5, 2018, art and fashion patrons from around the world joined Ruinart Champagne, the first established Champagne House, to experience Liu Bolin's creation process in action as he was live-painted at the Miami Botanical Garden amongst a large-scale installation of Ruinart's iconic rounded bottles. Partygoers watched the behind-the-scenes look at Bolin's meticulous artistic method while they sipped Ruinart's beloved Rosé, paired alongside canapés from Michelle Bernstein and tunes by DJ Timo Weiland.