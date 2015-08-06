    

Ruinart x Art Basel Miami Beach Champagne Fête

| December 5, 2018 | Parties

On Wednesday, December 5, 2018, art and fashion patrons from around the world joined Ruinart Champagne, the first established Champagne House, to experience Liu Bolin's creation process in action as he was live-painted at the Miami Botanical Garden amongst a large-scale installation of Ruinart's iconic rounded bottles. Partygoers watched the behind-the-scenes look at Bolin's meticulous artistic method while they sipped Ruinart's beloved Rosé, paired alongside canapés from Michelle Bernstein and tunes by DJ Timo Weiland.

Tags: events parties art basel art basel miami beach miami events miami parties
Photography by Samantha Nandez/BFA

