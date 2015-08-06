    

Parties

People

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Ocean Drive, Coconut Grove BID, and Lasso The Moon celebrate "Taste of the Grove"

November 28, 2018

On Wednesday, November 28th, Ocean Drive magazine along with the Coconut Grove BID and Lasso The Moon, Inc. co-hosted "Taste of the Grove", a culinary soiree celebrating the hottest dining destinations in the Coconut Grove neighborhood. VIP guests savored a variety of dishes from Alma, Atchana's Homegrown Thai, Peacock Garden Cafe, Jaguar, Lulu's, Home by Gigi, and Lasso the Moon. Attendees sipped craft cocktails by Ziami Rum, Zyr Vodka, and Counter Culture Kombucha in the beautiful Atelier Miami space while posing for photos in the Dipp Phootbooth.

Photography by World Red Eye

