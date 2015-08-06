David Grutman, Lele Pons, Julien Bigan, and Isabela Grutman
Andrea Minski, Valeria Barrientos, and Carolina Lindo wearing BCBG Maxazria
Courtland Lantaff, Lindsey Hunt, and Arash Azarbarzin
DJ Chelsea Leyland
Paul Gray, Jared Lang, and Robinson Aguado
Designer Eyes photobooth featuring Celine Eyewear and Fred Eyewear
1 Hotel South Beach
Display by Roche Bobois
Display by Roche Bobois
Display by Roche Bobois
Wines by Sassoregale and Lamole di Lamole
On Tuesday, December 4th, Ocean Drive magazine and Roche Bobois partnered to co-host "Art of the Party" at 1 Hotel South Beach. The highly anticipated event supported by Sassoregale and Lamole di Lamole wines, BCBG Maxazria, and Designer Eyes kicked off Miami Art Week and unveiled the cover of Ocean Drive's December issue featuring globally recognized digital creator and multi-platinum music artist Lele Pons. The space was transformed with a unique art and design installation by 9 different artists, where VIP guests danced to beats by DJ Chelsea Leyland. Other VIPs in attendance include David and Isabela Grutman, Julien Bigan, Arash Azarbarzin, Andrea Minski, Carolina Lindo, and Valeria Barrientos.