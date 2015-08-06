    

Art of the Party hosted by Ocean Drive, Roche Bobois, and Lele Pons

| December 4, 2018 | Parties

On Tuesday, December 4th, Ocean Drive magazine and Roche Bobois partnered to co-host "Art of the Party" at 1 Hotel South Beach. The highly anticipated event supported by Sassoregale and Lamole di Lamole wines, BCBG Maxazria, and Designer Eyes kicked off Miami Art Week and unveiled the cover of Ocean Drive's December issue featuring globally recognized digital creator and multi-platinum music artist Lele Pons. The space was transformed with a unique art and design installation by 9 different artists, where VIP guests danced to beats by DJ Chelsea Leyland. Other VIPs in attendance include David and Isabela Grutman, Julien Bigan, Arash Azarbarzin, Andrea Minski, Carolina Lindo, and Valeria Barrientos.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by World Red Eye

