Art Basel Magazine hosts the 9th annual "Women in Arts" Luncheon at Stripsteak by Michael Mina at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

December 7, 2018

Share
On Friday, December 7, 2018, Art Basel magazine Editor-in-Chief Sue Hostetler, along with presenting partners Chopard and Valmont, hosted the 9th annual "Women in Arts" luncheon at Stripsteak by Michael Mina at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Each year the soirée brings together 100 of the top female leaders in the arts community, honoring three esteemed women who stand out from the rest. This year's honorees, Judith Bernstein, Judy Chicago, and Suzanne Booth Deal, were joined by additional VIPs, including Sophie Guillon, Arthur Lesca, Michael Dickey, Sara Fitzmaurice, Mera Rubell, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Sarah Arison, and more. Guests viewed beautiful displays by both Chopard and Valmont while enjoying a three-course lunch by Stripsteak.
Tags: events parties galleries photos
Photography by World Red Eye

