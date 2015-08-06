Judy Chicago, Judith Bernstein, Sue Hostetler, and Suzanne Deal Booth
Sophie Guillon and Arthur Lesca
Michael Dickey, Lana Bernstein, and Courtland Lantaff
Monica Desai, Dora Puig, and Katie Lillis
Sue Hostetler, Mera Rubell, and Sara Fitzmaurice
Sarah Arison and Lauren Gnazzo
Stripsteak by Michael Mina at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Display by Chopard
Display by Valmont Cosmetics
Cocktail hour
Art Basel Magazine
Share
On Friday, December 7, 2018, Art Basel magazine Editor-in-Chief Sue Hostetler, along with presenting partners Chopard and Valmont, hosted the 9th annual "Women in Arts" luncheon at Stripsteak by Michael Mina at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Each year the soirée brings together 100 of the top female leaders in the arts community, honoring three esteemed women who stand out from the rest. This year's honorees, Judith Bernstein, Judy Chicago, and Suzanne Booth Deal, were joined by additional VIPs, including Sophie Guillon, Arthur Lesca, Michael Dickey, Sara Fitzmaurice, Mera Rubell, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Sarah Arison, and more. Guests viewed beautiful displays by both Chopard and Valmont while enjoying a three-course lunch by Stripsteak.