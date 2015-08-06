    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

BYO-BFF Holiday Glam Night at European Wax Center

| December 13, 2018 | Parties

Share

On Thursday, December 13th, Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center threw a BYO-BFF Holiday Glam Night at the Aventura center for 25 female VIPs. BFF duos Patricia Tortolani & Maria Azar, Brittany Berger & Sarah Akiba, and Tatiana Meira & Katya Bravo hosted the exclusive evening featuring hair styling by Blo Bar, nail art by Vanity Projects, and a brow bar by European Wax Center. Guests sipped Notorious Pink Rosé while getting glammed and perusing the Editor's top beauty picks for gifting this holiday season.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by World Red Eye

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: