| December 13, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, December 13th, Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center threw a BYO-BFF Holiday Glam Night at the Aventura center for 25 female VIPs. BFF duos Patricia Tortolani & Maria Azar, Brittany Berger & Sarah Akiba, and Tatiana Meira & Katya Bravo hosted the exclusive evening featuring hair styling by Blo Bar, nail art by Vanity Projects, and a brow bar by European Wax Center. Guests sipped Notorious Pink Rosé while getting glammed and perusing the Editor's top beauty picks for gifting this holiday season.