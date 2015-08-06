How to Turn Your Home into a Work of Art, Presented by LG SIGNATURE

By LG SIGNATURE | December 20, 2018 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Sophisticated tech lovers got a glimpse of the future earlier this month at Miami Art Week’s “House of LG SIGNATURE,” a special exhibition produced by the premium home appliance and electronics brand in collaboration with artists Maxim Zhestkov, Gabe Barcia-Colombo, Biet Simkin, and Vincent Houzé. Here, five takeaways from the show that you can use to reinvent your home.

Breathe Deeply

Clean air is the first step in turning a house into a haven. Look for a purifier that’s sleek and even visually engaging. Multimedia artist Vincent Houzé relied on the Rain View Window in LG SIGNATURE’s Air Purifier to create Fluid Structure, an immersive and interactive installation that explored the mystery of the familiar. The Rain View Window lets homeowners actually see water condense and evaporate during purification—after all, why can’t the everyday be a thing of beauty?

Make Your TV Disappear

A standard flat-screen isn’t enough these days. Instead, opt for a set so unobtrusive you’d miss it with a sidelong glance—but that steals the show as soon as you turn it on. At House of LG SIGNATURE, filmmaker Maxim Zhestkov’s Volumes took visitors on a visual journey through the color spectrum with TVs so thin, they appeared painted on the walls. His inspiration? The slender LG SIGNATURE OLED W8 TV.

Go Quiet

If you can tell an appliance is on from the next room, it’s too loud. Find ones with a hum low enough your laundry room could host a Zen retreat. Case in point: Spiritual teacher and author Biet Simkin created a meditative soundscape for art lovers that combined the hushed tones of LG SIGNATURE’s Centum System equipped Washer/Dryer Combo with her record The Lunar.

Embrace Efficiency

You do enough. Look for appliances that do more to earn their keep, such as the LG InstaViewTM Door-in-Door® Refrigerator. Not only does it keep your perishables cold, but it also shows you what’s inside with a mere knock. Tap the tinted glass panel twice and it clears to reveal that yes, you do need more milk—all without letting the cold air out, extending the life and freshness of your food. Inspired by the technology, artist Gabe Barcia-Colombo created Channel 3, a 3D sculptural projection, which could be a next-level idea for more ambitious homeowners.

Update Your Mantra

Whether your look is modern, natural, or classic, align yourself with technology that doesn’t just blend in but that actually enhances your space and your ease of living. Keep this rule in mind for every decision and soon your lifestyle will embody the essence of luxury: smart and stunning.

For more information go to www.lg.com/us/lg-signature.