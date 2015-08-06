How Vic Garcia Makes His Doodles High Art

By Patricia Tortolani | January 4, 2019 | Culture

With his unique graphic style, Vic Garcia invites you to experience a magical place called VGA World.

Vic Garcia

He is not the first artist who has turned his doodles into a career. Jean-Michel Basquiat was a notorious doodler. And Aaron Curry’s beautiful scribbles currently hang at The Bass. But Vic Garcia may be the first artist who has created an entire fantasy world for his doodles, which by the way have names and families. “VGA World is another dimension and the place where all my work lives,” says the Miami native. “There are no superiors, no discrimination and no judgement [in VGA World]. All good things are welcomed here!” You might say it all sounds a little off the wall if so many notables didn’t already have a piece of VGA World hanging on their walls. “Manny Machado and his wife were the first to have a piece of VGA World in the entrance to their house,” says Garcia, adding that Bad Bunny and Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez also own paintings, and works are in progress for J Balvin and LeBron James. One look at Garcia’s creations and you immediately understand their appeal. The motifs are intricate, yet so simple; the canvases have an energy that is chaotic and somehow still calming. According to the artist, he doesn’t plan a painting—they are all done freestyle. “I grab what’s in front of me—a spray can, paint marker, acrylic paint—and get lost in my world.” It’s a world you may want to get lost in, too.

“Biscayne Biggie Had a Dream”