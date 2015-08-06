    

Valentino Hosts PAMM Art of the Party Gala Kick-off Event

| January 17, 2019 | Parties

On Thursday, January 17, 2019, Valentino hosted a private shopping event to kick off PAMM's 2019 Art of the Party Gala, alongside members of PAMM's Art of the Party leadership, Nina Miguel, Sandra Tamer and Alexa Wolman. The Maison opened the doors of its Miami Design District location for an exclusive night of fashion in benefit of the arts in its third year of the partnership with PAMM. A percentage of sales through March 9, 2019 at both Valentino's Design District and Bal Harbour locations with mention of PAMM will be donated to the Museum.

Tags: events parties miami events charity events miami parties fashion events
Categories: Parties

Photography by World Red Eye

