    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates January Issue with Cover Star Elle Macpherson at The Sacred Space Miami

| January 22, 2019 | Parties

Share

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Ocean Drive magazine celebrated it's January issue hosted by supermodel and entrepreneur, Elle Macpherson. 100 VIPs gathered at The Sacred Space Miami to toast the cover while sipping rosé by VieVité provided by BLADE - the northeast premier jet service now launching in Miami. Elle sat back, relaxed and posed for selfies in a curated Morada furniture lounge and guests perused the latest products from her WelleCo brand.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by World Red Eye

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: