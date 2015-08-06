Dana Parker, Andrew Girona, Shana Kaufman, and Christopher Adeleke
Gussy Lopez and Ruben Pena
Magela Pons, Douglas de Melo, Jake Wildstein, Benjamin Sosne, and Alia Buoniello
Joelle Quinn, Elizabeth MacKinlay, and Enrique Arce
BLADE Lounge
Rosé by VieVité
WelleCo cookbooks
On Tuesday, January 22nd, Ocean Drive magazine celebrated it's January issue hosted by supermodel and entrepreneur, Elle Macpherson. 100 VIPs gathered at The Sacred Space Miami to toast the cover while sipping rosé by VieVité provided by BLADE - the northeast premier jet service now launching in Miami. Elle sat back, relaxed and posed for selfies in a curated Morada furniture lounge and guests perused the latest products from her WelleCo brand.